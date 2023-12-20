Farmington approves 2024 city budget

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Fire Chief BIll Hellard introduced his four newest firefighters who just graduated from the Arkansas Fire Training Academy at the Farmington City Council meeting on Dec. 11: (left to right) Hellard, Luke Allen, John Jones, Brenden Morgan and Carter Borgerding. Jones received the academic award for those in the graduating class. FARMINGTON -- For the first time in several years, the city of Farmington will not add any new positions in the police and fire departments, but the 2024 budget does include money for new vehicles and other equipment for city services. Already a subscriber? Log in!