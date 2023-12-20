Happy holidays!

December 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

by Lynn Kutter

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Jennifer Weyl, counselor at Prairie Grove Elementary School, reads the book, "A Pirate's Night Before Christmas," to kindergarten student Kennedy Arnold and her mom, Emma Arnold, during the school's 2023 Holiday House. Volunteer readers were set up in different classrooms during the evening, Dec. 11.

photo Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader School Resource Officer Cpl. Travis Stills with Prairie Grove Police Department reads in front of a "roaring fire" to children during the Holiday House at Prairie Grove Elementary School on Dec. 11. Stills was one of 21 people who volunteered their time to read during the holiday event. He is reading "Snowmen at Night."
photo Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader (left to right) Jackson Holt, Morgan Moore and Madison Moore listen to School Resource Officer Travis Stills read the book, "Snowmen at Night," during the Holiday House at Prairie Grove Elementary School last week. About 450 parents and children came through during the event.
photo Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Texas native Lance Campbell, superintendent of Prairie Grove schools, reads the book, "Texas Night Before Christmas," during the Holiday House 2023 at Prairie Grove Elementary School. The Holiday House included crafts, hot chocolate and cookies and visits with Santa.