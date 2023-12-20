Honoring with wreaths

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Ashley Weller, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, lays a wreath on the gravesite for Jackie Wandell Keene, a U.S. Air Force veteran, in the Prairie Grove Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16. The auxiliary each year participates in Wreaths Across America, a program dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of veterans and their families by adorning their graves with wreaths. Auxiliary members had 300 wreaths to lay for Prairie Grove and Illinois Chapel cemeteries.

