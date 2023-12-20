Jerry “Pop” Williams Elementary School

Mrs. Lewis' 1st Grade Class

Dare santa

my name is corbell and i am 7 yeares old. i want eveyoin haves a good time. i need muny. i would wear a cote and scoaref. i reed dr.suos. marey christmas to all and to all a good christmas.

love corbell

Dear santa

my name is kaitlyn and i am 7 yers old how wuz sprkls doweng i wunt a lol spris i need a wintr gacit i wud wer a dress i love to rede the bronte

love kaitlyn

Dear santa

my name is willa and i am 6 yeurs old i love santa i want dohals i need fuod i would wear jes i like to read ped the cat

love willa

Dear santa

my name is jaycen and i am 6 yeurs old. Howe is rudolph doing. This year a new aqqle watch. i need a winter scrfe. i would wear bus 2. i like to read legos nichu boox. Merry christmas

love jaycen

Dear santa,

my name is Zeke devaullt and i am 7 yeurs old. How meny houses do you go to? I want a wolet. I need a jacket. I would wear boots. I like to read zeke meks. merry christmas.

love zeke

dear santa

mi name is delilah dilks and i am 6 i want patet i need wotr i would wear cote i like to read roobo off rooboo i hop sooce

love delilah

dear santa

Mu name anastasia and i am 7 wu r cit i wut a bse i need a kpeur i would wear hajeg into i like to read ad a book merry christmas

love anastasia

Dear santa

my name is bright foster and i am 6 yeurs old how is rose and skipr i want a majik mikse i need a winter jacket i would wear winter bus i like to read ubat penguins mae crimus

love bright

Dear santa

my nam addy and i am 6. I want tlys. i need food. i would wear scery shirts. i like to read scery boox. mary crismis

love Addy

Dear santa

my mame is lane and i am 6 yeas i wot itidob i need a nu bacpac i would wear criacit i like to read wichsert bok meri cismist

love lane

dear santa

my name is lyndon hendricks. i am 6 yrs old. haw is misis kloc doweng. i want skwooshe. i need wotr. i would wear jakit. i like to read pagwin in the kooes. mare kmim.

love lyndon

Dear santa

my name is Bowie Holland and ime 6 years old wut does yor slate look like I want a new watch I need a apple I would wear purple teeshrt I like to read dotr sooc books merry criistmas cooky

Love Bowie.

Dear santa my name is amer abuhalimer and im 6 year old how thez he flli in the skiye this year i want a new ps5 i need boos i would wear a jacket i like to read ninja books merr chastma.

Love amer

Dear santa

My name is katie and i am 7 yeurs old. how old are you? I want a new fone. i need a new short. i would wear sparky pink books. i like to read pint the cat. I love you santa.

Love Katie

dear santa

My name is james and i am 6 yeurs old i sr damre traddon i want weu e srotejr i need tos sepeos i would wear diuso joct i like to read rediusoh redenaeteecol love james

Dear santa

my name is minh thu ly and i am 6 years .ars is rudolph dong. i need jagit pikn a bot pikn i like to readd santa hi santa i love you

love minh thu ly

Dear santa,

my name is robby. my age is 6 old how old. how old are you. i want a noo toy. i need fod. i would wear a par of pans. i like to read trceye trudoll. Mareye christmas love robby.

Dear santa my name is ella parrott and i am 6 year old. how old are you? I want a computr. i need water. i would wearm a sparkle dres. i like to read barbe. Mere christmas i love you

Love ella parrott

der seu

mi nam iz beau im 6 i want tablit i need wutkos i would wear shrt i like to red legos luv beau

dear Santa

My name is Blakely Rachel. I am 7 yers old. Do you have a dog? I wot a gabby gabby doll akrskvf tower. A jros. aprises buys. i love you.

love blakely

Dear santa

my name martii i am 6 years how is miclos doig i want sepb i need dos i would wear a blak pas. I like to read stumkin mare crismis

love martii

Der santu

my name is juliette and im 6 yors old hal is rodof downg i want mine toes spris. i need sparkle red jacit. i would wear hat. i like to read i love mi nu to. mere crismis. love juliette

Dear santa

my name is iveigh sparks and i am 6 years old how is rudolph doing? i want a baby dol. i need a witer hat. i would wear snow boots. i like to read pet the cat. merry chrismis.

love iveigh

dear santa

my name is silas stark and i am 6 years old how are you doing i want a robot i need a jacket i would wear boots i like to read skype jonjons boots happy holudaes

love silas

Dear santa

my name is hazel thomas and i am 6 yeus old. Do you make the presins. I want a hampster. I need a winter jacket. I would wear a dress. i like to read pijin books, merry christmas.

Love hazel

Ms. Polley's 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I love you. This Year I want a robot and Plants vs zombies. I need nothing. I would wear a shine shrt. I like to read Dog Man. You are gud Sata.

Love, Beau

Dear Santa,

I have been kind. Thank you for my presents. You ar The Best.This year I want a Mene Vrs and Tiktacto. I need ear muffs. I would wear a black and wit snecrs. I like to read BoB books. You are The Best. I will set owt cooces and milc for you.

Love, Sofia

Dear Santa,

I have been good kid. This year I want a cat doll I need gluvs I would wear a qiunk bres I like to read pige and Garold I Luve You soso much.

Love, Madison

Dear Santa,

I have been kind. Thank you for my present. This year I want cnet for and sirey. I need snow boots. I would wear a red crdinel shirt. I like to read Dogman. I will set out mekl and cuckes. Fly safe.

Love, Caroline

Dear Santa,

I hav been kin.D. I love your reindeer. This year I want Brbe gemhous and munople. I need ear muffs. I would wear a red crdinl swetshrt. I like to read rele cats book. I will set out mlk an cooce.

Love, Alice

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I missd you. This year I want a trane set with cars. I need a coat. I would wear a gold shirt. I like to read a pcroosh Book. be cefrl santA.

Love, Sloan

Dear Santa,

I have been kinb. I missed you. This year I want a toy snokonmakr and chess. I need snow boots. I would wear a Gren pair of glove. I like to read a fli giy set. Fli saff.

Love, Jax

Dear Santa,

I have been nis. Are You ok. This year I want a majik mixe. I need sum ping ere muffs.I would wear a blue seque dres. I like to read david Gos to timeout. I will set cooces for You. I Love You.

Love, Eloise

Dear Santa,

I hop Im on the nis lisst. This year I want A nintindo Anb maws trap. I need shrts. I would wear mr best shrt. I like to read rel cat books. I wil lev kookes anb milk.

Love, Dominic

Dear Santa,

I have been helpfull and kind. I missed you. How are you? This year I want a pig stuffy and Uno. I need snow boots. I would wear A black dress. I like to read The bad seed. Hop you fly safe. I will sent out milk and cookis.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I love you. I love your reindeer. I missed u. This year I want a rele babe doll and a minyuns game. I need earmuffs. I would wear a dres red sprcl. I like to read minyns. I will set out cookes and milk.

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

I have been good. you ready for Christmas? This year I want a dol and tictacto. I need gloves. I would wear a Red Shirt. I like to read pete the cat. I Love you.

Love, Jadalyn

Dear Santa,

I have ben nice. How is rudolf? This year I want a sandbox and chekrs. I need prpall gluvs. I would wear pujomos. I like to read docktr soos. I will set out milk and cooceys.

Love, Hadley

Dear Santa,

I have been nice kind. I missed you. This year I want a blok tabl and cadeland. I need snowboots. I would wear hi hills. I like to read helo kide. I will get cooges and millk.

Love, Mazzy

Dear Santa,

I have ben goob and nice and helpfull this year. I missed you. how are you? thankyou for my presents.This year I want a Ps5 and Yeti in my sepgety. I need shoes. I would wear a Pekachu sweater. I like to read the magic tree hous. you'er the best. I will set out milk and cookies and corots.

Love, Deklin

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I missd you. This year I want A bb gun and let's go fishing game. I need Gloves. I would wear pokemon t-shirt that is cool. I like to read aa Magik tree House Books. fly safely.

Love, Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I have been kind. you ready for christmas? This year I want a lago and mople. I need gloves red. I would wear a red jres. I like to read pete the cat. I will set out cyce meck.

Love, Maitte

Dear Santa,

I have been nose. I love Rudolf. This year I want a duloof and maws trap. I need gluves. I would wear mister Beest pents. I like to read rele Dog Books. I love you Santu.

Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I hav been good. Thank you for my presents last year. This year I want a Lego set and sory. I need a noo coat. I would wear gren cropt long slevd swetr. I like to read Dog man. I wil set owt cookies and melk. Hav a good flyt.

Love, Clara

Dear Santa,

I have been kind. How is Rudolf? This year I want a swich and a mario game. I need a Pokemon hat. I would wear a Pokeman shert. I like to read real car books. I love you santa so so much.

Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

I have been kind. I missed my ellf. I wish I can see you. haw is rudolf? This year I want the bake thing and mareo game that is ese. I need snow boots. I would wear a red and pik gluvs with purpll harts on it. I like to read a now goldin book or eney godin book. you are one of my favrits.

Love, Ada Rose

Dear Santa,

I waz good. I luv yoo. This year I want a mine frij and air hocke tabl. I need blu gloves. I would wear a blu shrt. I like to read rele dog books. hav a good da.

Love, Jax

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I love you? This year I want a rodot and cnet for. I need ear mus. I would wear a red shirt. I like to read anmull books. I will set out milk and kukes. Flie safe.

Love, Brody

Dear Santa,

I have been kind and helpful. I love you and care about you. This yera I want a fun rodote dog and culr game. I need a stocking cap. I would wear a ranboe shrt. I like to read the bible. Thace you for my presins.

Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa,

This year I want a drone and connect four. I need black snow boots. I would wear a Mr. Beast shirt. I like to read Bob books.

Love, Arthur

Mrs. Phillips 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hoow are mi efss dooeg? Mi nam is Abigail and I am 6. Hoow are you dooeg? I hav bin a good grll. This year I want arel sick. I need a Talr Swift blacit and a pilow. I would wear Talr Swift klos. I like to read a Talr Swift book. Hav saf trip. And Mare Crismis.

Love, Abigail

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is AnnaBea. Im 6. I lik yr hat. This year I want LOL dols. I need unikrn PJs. I would wear unikrn shirts. I like to read PJ mask books. Thak you for the gifts.

Love, AnnaBea

Dear Santa,

My name is Audrey. I am 6 years old. Haw is rudolph doing? I want a rambo dol scool. I need sum nu nall polish. I would wear a nu teonu dres. I like to read teonu books. I wish you wel! Love,

Audrey

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava! I am 7 years old. This year l wot to see you. I want a dog! I need a blakit. I would wear soft pjs! I like to read shark books. I love you Santa!

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is Beau. I am 6 years old. How is roodoff doeng? This year I want a camo remot cunshrol bot. I need a basboll book. I would wear a noo shoos. I like to read a footboll book. Thek you fuor all the prezits.

Love, Beau

Dear Santa,

My name is Beck. I like presents. This year I want a basketball and ice cream sandwiches. I need a tent and a remote control car. I would wear socks and shoes. I like to read ABC books.

Love, Beck

Dear Santa,

My name is Brooks. I am 7 years old. How is your day going? Are you doing good? I have been a good boy! This year I want a new bord game. I need some new gluvs. I would wear a new Chrismis sweter. I like to read Dog Man. I love when you come to my hous!

Love, Brooks

Dear Santa,

I am Chandler. I bin good. I'm 7 yiz uld. This year I want roblox. I need books. I would wear pekucho pjs. I like to read Dog Man books. I love you. I love you. I love you. I love you. Love,

Chander

Dear Santa,

My name is Emerie. I am six years old. This year I want a now stufe. I need now tenoshus. I would wear now jresis. I like to read unicorn books. Have a safe trip Santa. I love you! Love,

Emerie

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmett. I em 7 years old. I em a good boy. This year I want yu-gi-oh-krds and pokemon krds. I need nou mrkrs. I would wear soft kloths. I like to read pokemon books. I mis you. How r you?

Love, Emmett

Dear Santa,

My name is Evie. I am 6 years old. This year I want a babby ulive. I need a blancit. I would wear a now necklace. I like to read hot dog books. Have a safe trip bak to the North Poll.

Love, Evelyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Gabriel. I am 6. Santa wut is your faferit present? This year I want a pet puppy dat it dusen growe. I need a robeot. I would wear hot slippers. I like to read The Bad Seed. Santa wut du you like?

Love, Gabriel

Dear Santa,

My name is Greyson. I am 6 years old. This year I want a skoodr. I need a bene hat. I would wear runeg shooz. I like to read komix books. Thak yuoo Santa.

Love, Greyson

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson. I am 7 years old. How is Rudolph? I have been a good boy this year! This year I want the best bablade in the werld. I need mor water pakits. I would wear sum house shoos. I like to read the Wings of Fire books. Thank you Santa. Have a safe chrip.

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

Have a good day with my best friend Chuckie. I have been a good listener at school. This year I want a new Chuckie doll. And also I want Paw Patrol toys. I need new green shoes. I would wear a gummy bear costume. I would like to read a snake book. I want a Christmas tree, Santa. I love you Santa.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

My name is Kylie. I am 7 years old. How is your day? I have been a really good girl this year!!! This year I want new LoL Dolls and a new doll house! I need close and shoos and new slippers. I would wear a hat and boots. I like to read really really funny books. Have a safe trip. I love you!!!

Love, Kylie

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily. I am 6 years old. How is rudolph? I ben good. This year I want LOL dolls! I need a scert. I would wear a dress! I like to read Magic Tree House! Have a good trip! I love you!

Love, Lily

Dear Santa,

My name is Logan. I am six years old. How was my elfs? Are tha good? I wood like a video game kold sopr mario wundr. I need hed phons. I would wear a pok'emon shrt. I like to read Wengs of Fire. Santa I love you bekus your the best.

Love, Logan

Dear Santa,

My name is Mario. This year I have been really good! So I should get presents right? This year I want a toy train and remote car! I need socks L size. I would wear pans and a hat. I like to read a book about Santa and his reindeer!

Love, Mario

Dear Santa,

My name is Mia. I am 6 years old. This year I want a now barby. I need milk and water. I would wear nil palish. I like to read younucorn books. I wish you wel.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver. I am 7. Hal is my elf doeng? This year I want a dron, bnanu toy, robux. I need food and wadr. I would wear nu red pjamuz. I like to read Majic Tre Haws books. I wish you wel!

Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

My name is Rory. I am 6 years old. This year l want a noo borbe drem haos. l need noo shoos. I would wear a stitch outfit. I like to read The Bad Sed book. Can you breng back my magick dog? I acsidintule tucht him.

Love, Rory

Dear Santa,

I am 6 yerz old. My name is Ryder. This year I want brbeys. I need sprkle hi helz. I would wear a fuze kote. I like to read Machic Tre Haws. Haw is roodof dooeng?

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

I am Tyler and I am six years old and how is your day going? This year I want a new Santa in a car toy. I need a bug net. I would wear a new sort. I like to read math books. We love you Santa. Love,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

My name is Zada Grace. I am 7 yers old. This year I want a clow mushen. I need Crismis bjamus. I would wear rambo slippers. I wood like to read a joke book. Haw is Wolemikjolleis? Is she being good?

Love, Zada Grace

Ms. Tenison's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

i hope you hav a grate day. I want a mine chrjeqe rageegr. I need a noo wotr botl. I would wear a cameo shrt. I would read a comik boock.

Love, John A.

Dear Santa,

i hope sum wun givs you priest. I wanta pupe. I need a noo haws. I would wear snekrs. I would read a dog book.

Love, Hazel A.

Dear Santa,

for christmas i wil giv you a presin for you. I want a here potr dol. I need a hat. I would wear christmas dres. I would read a litlbit of dinuso.

Love, Heidi B.

Dear Santa,

i hop yoo hav a gd chrismis. Wut du roodof et? I want cappy. I need woter. I would wear a mask. I would read catin undrps.

Love, Colt B.

Dear Santa,

are the elf all ways busy? Do they take a break? I want a wind up toy. I need new shoes. I would wear a new tee shirt. I would read a harry potter book two.

Love, Nash B.

Dear Santa,

duz rdof noz rile glow? I want a gtor. I need nmw snobms. I would wear a nm dres. I would read here potr bux.

Love, Annalyse C.

Dear Santa,

Im so excited to take a pickture. I want furby. I need clothes. I would wear socks. I would read cat books.

Love, Quinn H.

Dear Santa,

how are you doing. I help dat yor ok.I want a squish melo. I need a noo jakit. I would wear a swedr. I would read kreep undwer.

Love, Blakely H.

Dear Santa,

i cant wate to take pictures with you and get presins. I want lego blocks. I need a unbrelu. I would wear sno boots. I would read a wolf book.

Love, Emma H.

Dear Santa,

Mere crismis santu. or the elves craze? I want abise. I need noo socs. I would wear a dres. I would rea cat bocs.

Love, Presley K.

Dear Santa,

I love you santa And I am 6. I want a cat. I need a jump rope. I would wear a set of dants close. I would read chamtr book.

Love, Ava K.

Dear Santa,

I hop you hav a hape christmas. I want a lambrgene. I need food. I would wear clos I would read the 10 cumemememns.

Love, Ethan L.

Dear Santa,

what does the vendeer eat? I want a odmesprimil. I need 1000 dalrz. I would wear cabobt. I would sptdrman bvks.

Love, Jax L.

Dear Santa,

hi santa how are you doin? I want candy. I need a bed. I would wear dres. I would read bibl.

Love, Abigail M.

Dear Santa,

i hope you and the elfs have a good time. I want a toy dinosaur. I need a hellmeit. I would wear a swuedr. I would read dog man brol of wild.

Love, Maddox N.

Dear Santa,

i am 6 years old. i am so excited to meet you. I want a new race car track. I need a coat. I would wear cloths. I would read magic tree house books.

Love, Samson P.

Dear Santa,

you cold me on my brthae. we love you . I want a frbe. I need a wentr soot. I would wear cunfe pj,s. I would read hows ridrse chaptr books.

Love, Zoey P.

Dear Santa,

i hope you are doen good. I hope theat you can dlivr presins in tim. Have a good griimis. I want a noo tablit. I need a noo hat. I would wear noo shrt. I would read noo dogman book.

Love, Harper S.

Dear Santa,

i am 6. My birhday ls on janahary. I want a noo slim. I need a wotr bootl. I would wear a boots. I would read a dyaoh book.

Love, Sophie S.

Dear Santa,

I hav a cisms book in mi rom. I want a noo car. I need a cofe mug. I would wear bots. I would read a god buk. .

Love, Recee S.

Dear Santa,

helo santa. I want a noo berbee car. I need noo gluvzz. I would wear noo roolr scas. I would read a noo here potr.

Love, Charlee S.

Dear Santa,

i hop u have a good da given pepl pezit. I want a noo for wilwr. I need a noo has. I would wear a noo godn chan. I would read cat book.

Love, Grayson T.

Dear Santa,

i want to see you on Christmas so bad pleas. I want himphetiser and 100 dallers. I need so much food. I would wear pokemon hats. I would read dav pilkey.

Love, Ramsey W.

Dear Santa,

I am so thankfall for you and your elfs. I want a kitty cat. I need a hows. I would wear a shirt. I would read cat books.

Love, Bailey W.

Dear Santa,

This year I want a guitar. I need clothes! I would wear a new raincoat. I like to read braille books.

Love, Kelly Anne R.