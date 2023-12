Lincoln Elementary School

Mrs. Taylors 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

Me name is Bentley I would like tablet I have been good this year.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jason I want PS5, nerf, PS4, xbox, xbox xs faf Christmas I have been good This year,

thank you Jason

Dear Santa,

my name is Oakley I want a bike, x-box-x, remoate cars, remotate trold cantratron trucks for Christmas I have been good this year thank you my name Oakley,

thanks again.

Dear Santa,

My name is Keilani. I want bitzee, brbey car, whachbans, frbeye, babey mungckey, christmas. I have been good this year.

thank you, Keilani

Dear Santa,

My name is Aaron I want neguhen, wizz gumba, ckurys hen, diasor miser for Christmas I have been good this year.

Thank you Aaron

Dear Santa,

My name is Layla I want a car, and a make up set I have ben good this year. thank you

from Layla

Dear Santa,

My name is Rynae I want 7 cats, 7 dogs, 7 sand, 7 maekup, slim, ps5, phon, camru

Thank you, Rynae

Dear Santa,

My name is Ruby I want cerufon, PS5, PS4, mecup Christmas I have been gid/bad vayciu

Ruby

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt I want PS4, legos, PS5 for Christmas. I have been good this year.

Thank you, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I want cknedsand, bist, to cat, My name is Frida. I have been good this year

Thank you, Frida.

Dear Santa,

My name is kaylie I want nuntarit, goni, frdo I have been good bad this year

Thank you kaylie

Dear Santa,

My name is cassius I Want Dog books. Thank you santa

Dear Santa,

my name is Rockey I want Pockemone mincRaFt, tpS, Pokemontos I bin good

Dear Santa,

exbox, pokemon, mincraft, mee-had, pokemn tos this year, Thank you mom

theo

Dear Santa,

my name is Denver I want ixbox, intndo s, xo bit, fornit, for Christmas Brejenna, slim, nfbes set, for Christmas. Thank, Bailey

Dear Santa,

my name is Paxton I wont a xbox and fon for christmas I have been good bad this year

thank you, Paxton

Dear Santa,

My name is cambri I want ps5, slime, musicbox, for christmas. I have been good this year

Thank you, cambri

Anita Calico's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

I wat a nrf gun I wat a vinm tv. I wat a nrf gun mine gun ad vinm costum.

Luv, Kolby

Dear Santa,

Hal is miziz kloz? Im gowen to lev you sum kuckez and milck. I wuold lik a rme truck ples. I want lik a mocke that hugs you on yur arm. Can I hav soneck lagos? I wat a soneck plush? Soneck bapack? Are you gowen to bring the prezes?

Luve, Logen

Dear Santa,

Haw are the Elvs doing I want a Anamcnronick.

Love, Kaidyn

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs doing? I will leve the rander some carits. Santa I really want some mincraft legos. Please can I get a toy kinchin. Can I get a toy cookes. Please can I get tools. Please can I get a fido.

Love, Grace

Dear Santa,

How are the Elfs? im going leave you some milk and cookise. can i please have Ps5 becus i dont have one. how is ms clos? i would like a rumot spider.and please i would like a vR2Please. Please I would like a rumot boat and please a toy car and a Batman legos Please. Please could I have a watch.

Love, Jesus

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs? Ples could I have sum Legos.

I would lik a unucrn stabl. I wot a frmir girl with her pet hrs. I wont litl mine toys. I luv Krisms.

Love, Eden

Dear Santa,

I wat kul tos. I wat chuk e chez tos. Sum tos. I wat Legos.

Luv, Tyson

Dear Santa,

Is msr clous gret? I leve cookes out for you and how ar you doing? Can I have a Terra by battat blue tarantula. Uno Minecraft.

Can I have a ps5? Can I have a spidr man taur? Can I have elmers squish?

Love, Christian

Dear Santa,

I wat Mincraft legoz and Mario Legoz. I wat Pokemon crds. I wat Legoz to mak truks. I wat a scotr.

Love, Jose

Dear Santa,

Can I ples have a car? Can I ples have a nrf gun? Can I ples have a toy dog? Can I ples have a Plushe? Can I ples have a ze plushe

Love, Karson

Dear Santa,

I wat a plusmul plez. Can I hav a futbol? I wud lik Crius Gorg buks.

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

I wat sonic toy. I wat bildg bloks.I wat toy crs I wat legos

I wat dinosrs.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

How are the randir dogwe? You are the best santa. Can you pleze giv me boots? Can I plez have cande? Can you bring me the best awtfit?

Love, Aria

Dear Santa,

How is mis clas? Can yu breg me sum boots? I wat a dres. I wat sum kande. Can I hav sum lizrd books plez? Can I hav sum Crismis pants?

Love, Aleigha

Dear Santa,

How is mis clos doin? I will lev you sum kokes and choclit milk. I wunt a foxe plushy. I wunt a foxe nitmar plushy. I wunt foxe animatronic that protex me.

Love, Hasten

Dear Santa,

How is Misis clos doing? I cat wat for crismis. I really need a Brbe Kapr and a Brbe dol Home. Ples can I have a Bebe dol that poops and a LOL. Ples can I have a merukin dol?

Love, Dixie

Dear Santa cllas,

How are you doing? Im leving sum cooces for you Santa. Santa can you ples get me mine brands. I hop you have a grat Crismus. Luv you forever.

Love, Peyton

Ms. Bates' 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

I want sum EX Pokemon and nintindo and drone. Merry Christmas.

David

Dear Santa,

How r Mrs. Claus and the elfs? I wunt baby alive and tablet and frozen doll.

I love you

Hazel

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? i wunt nrf guns, gum ball mashen, tablet and a big dog.

Luv me

Kambryn

Dear Santa, I love you!

I want barbie and ken and barbie car. I want 1 red dimind and sum kc chiefs cleats/

Thank you

Kolton

Dear Santa,

How aer you and the elf. For Christmas this year I want a smart robot and a barbie bike.

I love you

Tristine

Dear Santa

How are you and youre elfs. I wunt a fox teddy and I wunt a big gum boll and I wunt a sleepen bag for me and my sistr.

Luv Calista

Dear Santa

Merry Christmas. I want a tablet, pokemon, and a cleaning playset.

I love you

Alexis

Dear Santa

I want a hot wheels car and sum dinosors. Santa I want to say I love you.

Kaden

Dear Santa

How are you don? I wunt a dimend, plushe, cameru and a minecraft cat. Marre Cristmes.

Luv Solyce

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer! I want lego friends stable horse, unicorn playset, and a dog with a house.

Luve Pyper

Dear Santa

How are the reindeer. I wut a pokemon, xbox, nerf gun, and a dron.

See you soon

Garrett

Dear Santa

How are thu reindeer. I whut a pistle, nintendo, and a bow.

Luv Colt

Dear Santa

I wunt a Luigi Mansion and supr Mario and virtual hedset and I have ben good.

Merry Christmas

Bobby

Dear Santa

I have ben good. I wut pokemon, Razor, dirtbike, nintindo and hot wheels and minkraft.

Luv you Manuel

Dear Santa

Please I want new shooes and a ipad, and a PS5 or a xbox, and a swich, a game thats call sports. I've been really good. How are the reindeer.

I love you

Brantley

Dear Santa

How are you and Mrs. Claus. I have been good so I want a goldin box but thar is goldin pokemon in the goldin box and I want to have a minecraft cat.

Heleena

Ashtin Calico's 1st grade class

Dear Santa

haw are the randers. haw is you santa. haw are you dow misis klos. I wat a nrf gun. I wat a nuw footbol. I wat a moreo hestel. I wat a mokchrot tamnger. I wat a ritetow modiskl.

From Brayden

Dear Santa

how are the rander? I want a nrf gun. I want a car. I want a motrsikl.

Gatlin

Dear Santa

haw r u doing. I wunt a malf brush. If u hav tim I oso wunt moreo ras cor. Jon Senu. Spidrman Web Shudr. Tall iscrem. I wunt a sticke giz.

frum Zane

Dear Santa

hawr are you doing? I whnt ras chack. If you hab tim I whont PS5? I whont paydo? I whont XBOXS? I whont PC4. You whont cuces?

Love

Oliver

Dear Santa

hau es rudof? I wot vr hed set. Nrf gun. I wnt sweng. I wut a toy motrsickl.

Fum

Kory

Dear Santa

haw are yu. I want swooshmelos. If yu hav tim I olso want bitee. American gil. care bears. I pad. I wil lev cuces.

Frum Kennedy

Dear Santa

Hal are you dowen? I wil lic a camu. If you hav a nuf tim I wrd lic a tablit. I luv you santa. I luv you santa

Emma

Dear Santa

Hal are you dowen? I wunt tablit. Ith you hav a nuf tim I wunt a dog. I love you santa.

Love Berkleigh

Dear Santa

Haw are you doing santa and miss clas? I want a camru. If you have time I wunt siblngs and a blak jepe that you can driv? Love you

from Bethany

Dear Santa

are you doing good? I want a new lego meck set. if you have tim I want a new nerf gun. I want a bluw car. and a x box. and nitedow swich. I licke you.

Frum Jason

Dear Santa

har r rendeer. I want a plashtish nintido swhich. I wat pekachu doll pokemon 10000. I want a goldin chrzrd pokemon. 1 clrd chimis doll pigwin. I want a dax ido.

luv Jonael

Dear Santa

How are the elvs doing? I want a pink barbey house and if you have time. I would want $100. And a puppy with black spots.

Love Ruby

Dear Santa

How are you and Ms. Cluas doing? My List: nerf gun. stuffed bear. bedtime story books. PS5. Mario lego set. I have been good.

From Jack

Dear Santa

How are you? I want a okelees rift. I want a lamburgenee. I want a furoree. I love you Jezis.

Frume Xavi

Dear Santa

How is snowwe doing? I want a magic mixies pixlings, bitzee cry babie, american girl, care bears ples

Love Bella Rose

Dear Santa

How are you doing with mis. clos? I want Pink Barbei fake car that drives. gitar. tablit reel one. all the charecter in gabies dollhoues. vidiogames maveis. a reel phone. a reel car. I know i made bad chouses but i am tring to do beder

from Scarlett

Dear Santa

How are you doweg? I wut a unocrn swooshmeleos. I wut a nrf gun. I wut a kamu. I wut a fon. I wut a babey rabit.

From Basilee

Dear Santa

how are u santa? I wut vr hed set. ifon 14. ntedo. ked car. $10000000000.

frum Gideon