Prairie Grove Elementary School

Mrs. Dickey's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

Are you real? Santa I think you smell like cookys and milk! Santa I have ben good! I wont a lol doll and a omg doll and a barby doll and instruckshen paper. I love you Santa!

-Millie

Dear Santa,

Are the els doing gud? I hav bin gud? I wot a fibit and squsheloe and a camru. Mare christmas Satclos.

-Paisley

Dear Santa,

Halw is the elves? For krismis I wot a squisheeand ntind swich and Huvr bord. I wot falrs for my mom and dad. Meree krisms!

Love, Gracie

Dear Santa,

Is roodoph reeool!? Dus roodophs nos achlee glowe!? I have bin good and goofee!!!!! I wood like a tooy car and a pet munkee. Meree crismis sc. I love you sc.

-Maci

Dear Santa,

I luv you. I hav bin god. I wont rc erplane and rc cor and robis cube and plastashun fife. Mere crismis.

-James

Dear Santa,

Is your sla majick? Santu I think you smell like cucees and creem. I have bin haf gud and haf bad. I wunt a dog and legos. Bryce proble once a nu x box with all his favrit gams on it. I luv you Santu.

-Baker

Dear Santa,

Hou is Mrs. Closs!? Hou is the ellvs!? I have ben mostlee good a litl bit bad. I wunt 2 LOL dalls. Can you bring my mom flowrs. I love you. Maree Crissmiss Santa.

Love, Clancy

Dear Santa,

How are the ranedeer? How are the elvs? I have bin good...... Plees giv me a kity and my teeth. I love you.

-Kyron

Dear Santa,

He ar u? I bin gud. I wot the rscore that gos on wodr land and gos o drd and it go on gras siwoce and rocse. Oso I wot a scat shuse a Pecho that rats to yor vos. I lov you.

-Jettson

Dear Santa,

Haw are you? I hav ben mostle good! I wunt vebeo games and cat and dog and gine pigs! I luv you!

-Kynlee

Dear Santa,

Hau are the els and the randere? I hav bin gud. I wont a drone and a rc with a camu. Maee krismus Santa.

-David

Dear Santa,

Haw is Mrs Clos? Haw are the elvs? I wut a Brbe hws with a eluvadr and squeshee and babe doll close. I louv you Sentu.

-Avery

Dear Santa,

Ha i the nrth Pol? I bin gud? I wot a remot cor amd a dog. mare cricms!

-Liam

Dear Santa,

Hay Santa are you feelin good? Are your ranededrs feelin good? I what for crismiss a squeeishee and a Dog Men book a pop it. I hav bin good. I Love you.

-Isabella

Dear Santa,

HAW RE U? I hav bin gud. I luv u.

-Axel

Dear Santa, Haw r u? I wat mistre pop its and squish ball and sinamin rol squish melo. I bin goob. I luv u.

-Sophia

Dear Santa,

Haw is Misis Clos? I wont a ipad and a fish and a cat and a Barbe. For my sister get loshin. I have ben good and bad. I love you Santa.

-Ellie

Dear Santa,

Haw R You? I hav bin gud and bad. I wont a te v and wisl and dog. Mere krsms.

-Hudson

Dear Santa,

You ben feeling good? Has it ben cold? Am I on the good list? I Plese wont a squushe melo and I Plese wont a hat. I love you! Happe crisms!

-Henry

Dear Santa,

Is RudofH nose gloing? I hav bin gud. I wot a squish unicrn anb is crem lit plis. Thang yu Satu!

-Eva

Dear Santa,

Is Roboss nos shine? I wot the lol bol anb the lol squishe van anb the tue bog. I hav bn gub. Merme Crismse.

-Thalia

Dear Santa,

Are the Elfs bilding toys? I hav bin gud. I wot a fur weelr and Peecuch squwsh. Git Ashre pokeemon korz. Meree krismis.

-Jace

Dear Santa,

I love u. I hav bin gud. I wut exbox. BRee mi mom and dad suptheg. Mar krismis!

-Hayden

Dear Santa, Wen wil cris mis cum? I am goud. I wont a swich game calld lets go eve. I wont you to giv mom and dad a prezit. I kno your rele!

-RJ

Mrs. Ezell's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elf doing? I have been very good and naughty this year! My mom have been very good this year! I wut a rel life legos.

Love, Trenton

Dear Santa,

How are you and the randeer? I been good this yer. My mom would like a car. I would like a figit spinr. I left you some milk and coukes.

Love, Ben

Dear Santa,

How are the randear doing? I had bin good this year. I wat a Huvlbord and a Jack sclekn. Have a good flit.

Love, Emmitt

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves doing? I have been gud thins yer. I wut a doll.

Love, Ximena

Dear Santa,

Are you wrking in the North Pole? I have been very good this year! My mom will like a computer. I will like a playgroud. My sirter will like a camra and a pando. Have a good flite.

Love, Gabi

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves doing? I have been gud this yer. I wunts a Robert. My mom wunts a fone and a ring. I will leve cuces and melk for you.

Luv, Blake

Dear Santa,

Haw are you and the elves? I wuz gud this yer. My mom wonts a dres and I wont a dres to. See you soon.

Love, Timberlynn

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are you doing good? Are the ellfs doing good? I have bin good. My sistr wood like a wok toky. I wood like makupe and a biseklle. I hope you have a nise flite.

Love Evan

Dear Santa,

How are you doowing? I have been a veney good boy. I want a releu long bus and a releu short bus. The names will be Scrlu and Turkey bus. Have a good flite and I left you some milk and cookees.

Love, Nash

Dear Santa,

How is the reindeers doing? I have been a vere good gril. Can I have a dall house? Stella wood like a phone case. See you soon!

Love, Camilla

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and you doing this year? My mom would like a bath set for Christmas this year and I would like a double deck barbie bus and my dad would like a watch for Christmas. Please Santa! And a famlee day oof. Any day this year. My mom would like a book set this for Christmas. My dad would like a Christmas tree for Christmas. I would like a double deck barbie house. Thank you Santa Claus and the elves. Have a good flite.

Love, Savannah

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I ben good this year. I wot sum rllr blads. Hav a good flit.

Love, Kellie

Dear Santa,

How are you? My brother want a trane and I want a ssatloord.

Love, Axel

Dear Santa,

How are you duing? I hov bin gud this yer. I wud lik a montin bik. I well lev milk and kues for you.

Luv, Laytan

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Clus doing? I have been pridy good this year. I wont a tokin kastis. I hop you have a good flyt. I am gna lev sum milk and sum cuces for you.

Love, Leo

Dear Santa,

I hope your doing good. I have been very good this year. Plees can I have a rumote control snake. Have a good flite.

Love, Asher

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Is yoor raders ocay? I luv Santa! I have been vevy good theis yevr. I want a Pally Pockit toy.

Luv, Hayden

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves doing? I have been very good this year. My dad whants a ps5 and I what a now football. I willleev som coockes and som hot coco for you and som cairits for the ranedeer.

Love, Jorge

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been exstru good this year! My Mom wood lik a bloon. I wood lik a Furby and a pup. I luv you Santa.

Luv, Lillian

Dear Santa,

Helo Santa! I wot a toy. I wot a robot. Haw ar you doing? I will leve you milk and cukes.

Luv, Jesiah

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elve doing? I have been very grd tuls year. My mom wuts a babe cat. I wut a modeisikle. I luv you.

Luv, Brandon

Dear Santa,

How r Mrs. claus? I want atu mini gun. I love you Santa.

Love, Declan

Mrs. Montgomery's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

I hav bin nise th yr I hav bun nis I have gud thdsed I helped mo I hav bin gud a h l b r miscrist wins are lrabot and chan I hop u ejoy our milc nd cukes.

Love, Easton Parades

Dear Santa,

I have ba kin selyee. I hav bun nis tiding: 1. Id nist my bab. 2. I havnt unist u my bad. My christm wish LOL I wlnf um my tchr I hop yu enjoy yr melc a cukez.

Love, Savanna Giddens

Dear Santa,

I have bin kund of note and kide of nice. I have dun nIce things: 1. I have lisindd too my teacher 2. I have lisindd to I mom. my christmas Wish is too have a fuikiekshinof. I hoPe you ingo your milk and cuceze.

Love, Ryder Hill

Dear Santa,

I have ben nise yere. I have fun nise thighs. I lisended to my mom I have been a good frend ristms wishes are: new shoes and a watch. I hope you enjoe your milk and cukee.

Love, Russell Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I have ben nise this yeer. I have dun nise things: 1. I have listened too my teacher. 2. I have ben nice too my frends my chistmis wishes are: I wat a watch and a scotbook I hope you enjoue your milk and cucce.

Love, Madison Moore

Dear Santa,

I hfu ben nise this yeer. I hafv dun nise things: 1. Have cleed mi rum. 2. I have cleed mi haws. Mi cristm wishes Are: I wot a jon and a woch. I hoP you enjoy your milk And cee.

Love, Ellis O'Rourke

Dear Santa,

I have Bin nice this year. I have dun nice things: 1. I hav bin nis to my teucheR. 2. Win my DaD Pot me a Psi dawn ised kun you pot me back. My christmas wishes aRe: makeup anD GOLD hels. I hop you enjoy youR miLK and cookys.

Love, Mia Haberer

Dear Santa,

I have bin nise this yeer. I hav dun nise things: 1. I hav dnisth fud theegs frw mY mom win shee wus sik mY christmismist wishes are: r w ror paserw i hop your enjoY Your milk are cook.

Love, Case Welk

Dear Santa,

I hav ben nise thes yeer. I hav du nise shev: 1. I helpt mi mom. 2. I du the dishes. My crstms wsshis are lagos and raptor. I hope uo enjoy your mielc and cuces.

Love, Antonio Snider

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I have done nice things. 1. I have been good. 2. I have been helpful. My christims wishes are: pinoand a camra. I hope your enjoy your milk and cookeys.

Love, Abby Cruz

Dear Santa,

I have BiN Nis ths yeeR. I hav duN is thNgs: 1. I hav cleeN Mi rom. 2. I BiN Nis to Mi mom mi christmas wishes are: Showstik SeMPOW fopig I hop your enjoy your milk and cukee.

Love, Rhett Coker

Dear Santa,

I have bin nise this yeer. I have dun nise things: 1. I hept my mom win she wuz siks. 2. I hept my Dad mace maurne. My christmas wishes are: I wut a watch. I hop yoe eonjy you milk and cook

Love, Beau McLean

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I have done nice things: 1. I have been a good friend. 2. I lisind to my dad. My christimas wishes are: Dlc Area zero Pokemon cards. I hope you enjoy your milk and cookies.

Love, Quentin Nardone

Dear Santa,

I have bin nice this year. I ave dn nice things: 1. I ha A Bis. 2. Win my ppot moupdiad miy chist wy r: ara reLs. I hop you eN or mlc coe

Love, Preslee Tinsley

Dear Santa,

I hav bin gid.I hav dun nise things: 1. I hav did helping mi mamma clen. 2. I hav bin a good hepr. My christmas wishes are: a tly roleg his. I hop You enjgoy Your milcK and cees.

Love, Everlee Rice

Dear Santa,

I have bin nise this yer. I have dun nise things: 1. I have cleend. 2. I help my Mom. my christmas wish are: a yucom and bke. I hope you enJoy your milck and cue.

Love, Aubrey Sanders

Dear Santa,

I hav bin god vis vyr. I hav dun vees nis things: 1. I hog my feds. 2. I lisn to my teacher. My cimis wichis r: 1. Sde ma and a brib. I hop your enjoy you milc and coces.

Love, Isabelle King

Dear Santa,

I have bin cid nise th yeer. I have dun I n th: 1. I have dung tha. 2. I h ben nis. My crhistms west: hew chast I am I hop yu ngoy yo gam cue.

Love, Sebastian Patton

Dear Santa,

I hav bin nis this yeer. I ahv dun nis things: 1. I heptdek ret the ph 1. I hav helpt mi dad git th hree stuf. My Kristmis wishiz are: a dasigl thet imisiz I hop ya enjoy your milck and cees.

Love, Merritt Batson

Dear Santa,

I have been Nice this year. I have done Nice things: 1. I listened to my teacher. 2. I helped my mom cooking. My christmas wishes are: makeup toy and kitchen toys. I hope that you enjoy your cookies and mlik.

Love, Emily Xiong

Dear Santa,

I hav din nise this yere. I have dun nise things: 1. Hept my mommy. 2. I have deen hep DaDDy. My Cristmismis wishes are: u scmushelos and new deb. I hope you injoy your cucs in melk.

Love, Kennedy Eubanks

Dear Santa,

I have ben nise things yeer. I have dun nose things: 1. I have clingd my room. 2. I have been a good friend. My cristim wishes are: a dog and dol. I hope you enjoy yor milk and cucees.

Love, Holynn McCurtain

Miss Parrish's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done these nice things: 1. Help my mom. 2. Bee vareey good. 3. Do wut my pariss say. My Christmas wishes are: 1. to have a majwond. 2. and to have a cran. 3. and to have a gres. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love Brylee

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done these nise things: 1. I have helpd frends. 2. I'v done grate. 3. And a litill bad. My Christmas wishis are: 1. All kids were good. 2. We could sea you. 3. You're a thums up. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love, Bennett

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have done these nice things: 1. beeying nice 2. beeying nice 3. beeying nice My Christmas Wishes are: 10 Futtball 20 Futtball 30 Futtball I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love Ethan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good I have done these nice things: Ma fans ar fun Ma tish is fun Ma Eth is fun My Christmas wishes are: Babe dol toy IPad I Eth toy I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love Trinity

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done Msaon Msaon Msaon My Christmas wishes are BaBy yodu BaBy yodu BaBy yodu I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love Dillon

Dear Santa,

I have been very grd. this year. I have done these things. I wus bis to miy: I wus haey miy mommy I was bey ho miy dad My Christmas wishes are: I wut gite dae bo has I wut gite maud I vut dre bos I hope you enjoy the cookies and mik

Luv Madalynn

Dear Santa,

I have been very gud this year I have done these nise things: 1. Been nise to edrs. 2. Cleen my room. 3. I tace out the chrash. My Christmas wishes are: A tooiee car. A viteo gam. A cee chane. I hope you enjoy th cookies and milk. Love Santu.

Love Amelia

Dear Santa,

I have been ver good this year! done these nice thing: I hlp miss Perihs. I hlp care. I paly wif my cara My Christmas wishes are. Shesarecishh Cishesarenfood Shsesarencloz I hope you enjoy the cookies and mik.

Love Allora

Dear Santa,

I have ben not ben prfkt. but I hav ben kidu gud and bad I hav dun theez nis thay I hav ben makee frens I hav ben saee I hav ben happen I wut a beest badl lab and a fone. and and a blk klatee I hop yu injye yor kaees and melk

Love Kayin

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this I have done these nice thing Shoing rstshekt Bin nise Bin riling good My Christmas wishes are: 1. Cat 2. stufft cat 3. Legos I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk

Love Henry

Dear Santa,

I have been very wel kind of good this year. I have done these nice things. I have poot up a soping cart I hlpt a kid I was being kwit in the hall My Christmas A hrs it is not I want a wund A brbye robot I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk

Love Harper

Dear Santa,

I have been good and bad I have done these nice things: I been nice to my dad Jarjj bax I share My Christmas wishes are: Robote Naruto Roblox cad I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk

Love Luke

Dear Santa,

I been ok this year I have done these nice thing 1. I make frens 2. I am good 3. I am nice My Christmas Numbr 15 Cheef A numbr 4 dalis A nou duck coll I hope you enjoy the coolies and milk

Love Gus

Dear Santa,

I have been very nise this year! I have done these nise things: I Love you I Love everbude I Love you and evebude My Christmas wishes are Santa You or the best Everbude is the best I what to go to the Noth Pole I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk! And Marry Christmas I love Miss Parrish

Love Leah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice thingn: I treat my frens nice 2. I crer ubat my femey good 3. I lisin to pripl good. My Christmas wishes are: I wut a hal kitte 2. A slime mak mushen 3. A cot cane mushen I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk

Love Alexandria

Dear Santa,

I have been very kided uv good this year. I have done these nice things I have gave a frend a noow frend I have helpt my mom cleen my hals. I let a frend play a game. My Christmas Wishes are: Banewe. 2. LOL dalls. 3. Magik Mix Seez. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love Savannah

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good and Bad this year! I have done these nice things I halp uthrs I am kind to peplle I be nice My Crismis wishis are A scwishmelow A cotincandy mackr Mony I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love Emma

Dear Santa,

I have been kindu good this year. I have done these nice things. I have pade with my frins. 2. I have bin hlfl. 3. Let peple want to be chredide. My Christmas wishis Contin candey makr. Pisl rpnr. A bing bag. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk

Love Macie.

Dear Santa,

I have been a Littl good and bad this year. I have done these nice things Share Lessen to Miss Parish Treat people how we want to be treated. My Christmas wishs are 1. Mikerphone 2. Skwishmellowes 3. Roller skates I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk

Love Mila

Dear Santa,

I have been very kinduv bad this year. I have dun these nice things I have hlp my brur. Bin nis to my dad and And my mom. My Christmas wish are Pre Grov Tigrz jrzee. Dalis Srz jrzee. Krd of Dalis Strz. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk

Love Jett

Dear Santa,

I have bee very cul this year. have these nice things: Bee gud Heye mi dad And I hep mi mom My Christmas wishes are: Lunu RoBot. I wut mi elf bac Swich I wut a wejere swich gem I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk

Love Braxton

Dear Santa,

I have been very good and bad I have done these nice things I hlt sumwun git up I hlt sumwun Win tha got hrt My Christmas wishes are I wut a Ryan's Wid Spi I wut A bat amn toy. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk

Love Corben

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these bice things: I bo what is nise 1 is wazing my hand when I wont to toc. 3 is like to be nine to Gus and my Frenzbs: are: 1 a Football wiff a sucing wut can. Fowe to me: 2 a jrzeye wut in Pachrik mhomze and The chcalis bruvry and Tombradey: 3 is a BaskBall Hat. I hop eyou enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love Darby

Miss Brazell's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

I have bid nise this yere I have dun thes nis thing I played nice I shared my toys I used my manneres My Christmas wishis r an I wut a robot I wut a rsel car I wut a modericole I wut a mrf blast Hap crhristmas

Love, Corbin

Dear Santa,

I have bin nise this year. I have bun tez nis thing. Lis to kd to my teucher. Shared my toys. Helped my twoelf Are listicbabye. My Christmas. Wishis are A phon. Scincar. Macup. Vanubeey Thanc you for the prezis.

Love, Lexi

Dear Santa,

I have been kinda nice and noty this year. I have done these nice things things. I helped my brother. I was thankful for my food. I listened to my teacher. My Christmas wishes are A starwars lego set. A smashers eeg 3. A five thousend v-bucks car. Have a nice snack

Love, Louis

Dear Santa,

I hav bi niee Thek yer. I haf bin fun. I list ned to my teacher Heplp pep Heplp sed christhas I wot A bup cat 100000000000000

Luf Ira

Dear Santa,

I have din cinde of god. Node this yene. I thvye dun thes nis thangs. I listened to my teacher. I have hept mom clen. I have hept my mom win she is sick. My Christmas wishs are A tablit. A been bag. A chehas Mere Christ mas satu

Love, Allison

Dear Santa,

I Have bin nis the yer. I hav dun thes nis things. I have helpt mi frend. I helpt mi mom Mi br wach a muve. Mi Christmas wish A Titanc tag Olipc Bretanic Have a nice snack.

Luv, Juan Pablo

Dear Santa,

I have been kindu nise and kindu notiey this year. These are the nise things I have done. I helped my frend. I played nise. I listen to my teacher. My Christmas wishs are Can I pis have a five nites at faty figren. Can I pis have Christmas joy time. A harry pdr chaptr book Have a good Christmas

Love Kynleigh

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I have done tese nice things. I have playd nice. I have shard my toys. I have used my mannrs. My Christmas wishis are. A pet aliv please. A shrit please. A book please. A blanket please. Marry Christmas santa

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I have dem yas vis lzl. I wag vat is thns gav. I Tischted ta my teachet. Played nice Shared my tays. My Christmas lrg A qsai ack a is Aeia sip ck a ie. A is a ip ck ie My ck my Christmas. Iruva is PS dedr sanfa

Lrav Hadley

Dear Santa,

I have bin cinde bin note and I de gud this wir. I have dun these nisee the gxsl I have Plaed nicce Shared my toys Libet my teacher My Christmas wish ra ay A lot of love A lol A mug Have a good nite

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I hav in nise, this yer. I hav, dun this I shared my toys I deen thankfal for my stuff I played nice For Christmas I wot A Ps5 A lamgogene Summane Ples. Have a good, nit.

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

I hav bin nis kindu. I have dun thez nis thigz I ust my manrs I listin helpt ot my Christmas wih ray is A ps5 Adinsre Akgge Have a eud nite

Luv, Cannon

Dear Santa,

I have ben nice thick year I have dun bees nise thing Treet uthers you whont to bee treed. I have ben thankfull Play nice my Christmas wishes are Football A pet elf A boock Candee Rudeof Hot choclit Gllases Merr Christmas santa

Love, Ezra

Dear Santa,

I haf bin nis this wher. I haf dun tes nis thars Listened to my teacher Used my teacher Been thaoksul for my stuff. Mi chrismas wishis or a Dol Shus And etoz and a wig and adcus. I luv you

Luv Maci

Dear Santa,

I have bin cindue nise and cindue note this yeer. I have dun these nise thangs. I helpt my frens. I helpt my mom. I helpt my teechre. My Christmas wish is A pet bunee plees can I have a pet bunee. A babee dol A dol home A dres A tablit Maree Christmas thake you santu

Love Hallie

Dear Santa,

I have bin nice this yeare I have dun these nice things I have dun the dishis I have playid nice I have cleend my room My Christmas wishis are Cowbow shrit Jeens and cowbow hat Gold neclis Thak you for the presins Santa

Love, Witten

Dear Santa,

I hav bin nic Irelyn theis uhe na pies. I help mom cele the dish Helpt mi sistr I did hg up bed fr treo elf mi rim I wit f mi babe

Luv Irelyn

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I have don these nice theeng Played nice Shared my toys Helped my femley My Christmas wishes are Ulechric scudere A borbee hose A bownsee hose A bike Please santa, thank you

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

I have bin nise this yere. I have dun the nis thages. Shared my toys. Played nice Helped my mom. My Christmas wichis are A swushmeloe 2. A elf pet dog A athmal cat A elf pet dere A elf pet fox Have a nice snack sanhu

Luv, Rosalee

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. I dun these nice thegs. I shared my toys. I been thankful for my stuf. I helped my sistr. My Christmas wishis are A now game A king kong toy A mostr toy A jugol set A now godzila Mereey Christmas Santa!

Love Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I have bin nise. The utr I hav dun. Took care for mom Shared my toys Played nice Mi Christmas wishis A bebe Besfivthe eu Me kimis setu! Lluv Autumn

Dear Santa,

I hav bin nise lhis yeer. I thuy I bun des nis then I played nice I listend to mi teacher. Helped my mom mi Christmas wish are A fooboll. I wait a goziu Face you for gif

Louve Bentlee

Dear Santa,

I hav din nis bis eyah I hav dun tes nis thegs. Helpt mi brufr Hept mi frumd I hlp mi bruf fin his emubl Mi Christmas wish r A tole modrsicl A tolle mohchbuk A tole jd Hav a go niet

Love Holden

Mrs. Clay's 1st grade class

Dea Santa,

My name is Teddy and I am 6 years old. I have been gooot his yer I want a dall. I WAnt A JauKet I WAnt A YoYO. Mere christmas.

Love teddy

Dear Santa,

my name is kambri and I am six years old. I have been haf bad but a lot of nise because my lif is up side dawn. I wut A Cumudrp with robloxe and wrurck an it and babe shooss babe close and my to frut teeth and a swich thacxi are crismis I Love You.

Kambri

Dear Santa,

MY nAme iS Leighton And I Am siyiW6 Years Old. I WAntA foN a Computr A robot. MQre CkrismQs.

Leighton

Dear Santa,

mynameisHARPER and I am 7 years old. Ihave been nise because cuzzin haf binepeenmy brut Iwanta pupee declaw Brbeezz And and a Babedrl Nis Thuk you Santa

Luv Harper

Dear Santa,

Minam Adalyn 6. I have bin god santa I wanta Dol a PuPe a cat. Mere christmas

luv Adalyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Mercede and I am 7 years old I have Bin gud because I have Not tuching my elf I wud lick a ckPutr for my brair and a umercn grl dol and a umercn grl dol hoos and a rug and some manee I LOve so so much

Love Mercede

Dear Santa,

Mi name is Nehemiah and I am 6 years old. I have been nice because I like to be nice. For christmas I wunt. 1,000 dollrs. A cupll games for mi nitindowe, swich. And sum majik.

Tank you, santa.

Nehemiah

Dear Santa,

My name is Amelia and I am 7 years lod. I have been Good all. Year so want a Go cart and if I can . I want 13.. Kittens. And a Elf oN the shelf.

Love Amelia

Dear Santa,

My mane is Ngun and i am 7 years old and i have been good Because i am nies at my school. And i want a gell bass because i can shoot and i want a PS5 and i want a wahdathankyou santa.

Ngun

Dear Santa,

My name is willow and I am 7 years old I hav been gud gud I want sum borbes and sum ran dere and I want a swich. Hape crismus santa and yor elFs and randers go crismus. Santa.

Willow

Dear Santa,

Mu nam is is LUKE. I am 6 Uears do. I hav been od. I want a swina badees dida bapia stani inadadaplaq. rAwbabaPotuv aAmss so icE nb. I A oN miswinA DoSOwotAEIVA tRinmiPlAnAlW sBcus ics EfE tol AbAniebaQ.

Luke

Dear Santa,

Adrian. 6. I havntA Locva because tBDol. Ecis.

Adrian

Dear Santa,

My name is Ella and I an 7 years old. I have gud because I respect the techr. I want a slide swenge. I want a kiten nine m8ms home mare crmis thanc u

Ella Mae

Dear Santa,

My name is Trip and i am 6 years old. I'v been good because i'v been helping my mom with my brother sonyy. I want a deck of pokemon cards. I want a infinuti cube. I want a nintindo switch. I want a super smash bros chip card.

Stephen 'Trip'

Dear Santa,

Mu name is Ricky iv bin good i wunt u go kort end i wunt e psp a wrd jeeep end i wunt ur leeeep I em sevin

Ricky

Dear Santa,

My name is Londy and I am 7 Years Old. Tha I Cat a Pocem

Londyn

Mrs. Walton's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

Haw r you? Mi namu is Jonathan ad I am 6. I hav bin gud. I wut a kidz bo. Se you latr Santa!

Jonathan

Dear Santa,

How is Roodof? Mi name is Evan and I am 6. I have been good this yer. I wot stufez and fomtnite books. Joolyu wats a gost spide. Have a safe fite!

Evan

Dear Santa,

Haw are you? My name is Eleanor and I am 7. I hav bin good this yere. I wont a droting kit with papre and mrcrs kraonz and sisrs. I wil leve milc and cooces and the rander sum caritas and mrshmelose.

Eleanor

Dear Santa,

Are you well? My name is Ben and I am 7 yees old. I have been kindofgood. Can you get me a stuftanimol to? I will leev you cookies and millk.

Ben

Dear Santa,

Haw are you? My name is Luna and I am 6 yirz old. I bin grd this yirew. Can you pleez giv meet a macup set? My sistr wust a cemru. I wil giv you milk and cucreez. Have a grate trip!

Luna

Dear Santa,

What do your rander like to et? My nam is Emily and I am 6. I have tride my best to be gud. I wut a sonc suffe. I love you!

Emily

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My name is Carter and I am 6. I tride to be gud. I wut a nintindo wich. My bruv wus a nrf gun. I wil leve you cecs and milc.

Carter

Dear Santa.

Howe ore you? My name is Blakeley and I am sevin. I wous trying to be good. I wut to have robucs for crismis. My siztr wonts a babedol. I luve you santa!

Blakeley

Dear Santa,

Hew r the elvz? Mi nam is Jayden and I am 6. I hav bin cind uv gud. I wut a nintindo switch. Hav a nis trip!

Jayden

Dear Santa,

Are all the prus its rede? My nam is Rylan. I am 7 yeas old. I was gud this yer. Can you git me backs u bol vide game? I will leve cookese and milk.

Rylan

Dear Santa,

WHat are your randere doing? My name is Natalie and I am 7. I have ben good this yere. Can you get me a gabees dall house and a prises dall? I love you Santa Clos!

Natalie

Dear Santa,

How is the toy factory? My name is Cameron and I am six yars old. I want a god pack of pokemon cards. Jackson wants a PS5. We tried to be good. Tell Rodolf I said hi!

Cameron

Dear Santa,

Haw r you? My name is Ava and I am 7. I am veree gud this yir. I rilee wat a scawshmeloe! My sistr wos a cat. Be cerfl on the slaye.

Ava

Dear Santa,

Haw are you? My name is Helena and I am six. I was viry gud this yere. I rile wut a woch four crismis. I cet wet to see you!

Helena

Dear Santa,

Haw are the rader? My nam is Aelxa and I am 6. I have bien a gud girl this yer. I wot a barbie kitchen. My bruthr wots vedo gams. Bi Santa.

Alexa

Dear Santa,

Haw are the radrs? My name is Braylon and I am 7 yas old. I hav ben gud. I rele wut shine rox fum grlu tag. Millie wus a wish. Tel the raidrs I said helo.

Braylon

Dear Santa,

Haw are the elves? My nam is Haryn and I am 6 and a haf. I hav bin gud this yer.I wut a hrs! My bruthr wus jordn shos. I wil levu you milc and kuces.

Harlyn

Dear Santa,

Hw r the elz? Mi name is Maxlynn. I am 6. I hav bn gd. I wt a makup set. Tll the elz Hi!

Maxlynn

Dear Santa,

Hw is Rodolf? Mi nam is Zayden and I am 7. I trid to gud. I wot hs towz and a brn. Tel the ronder hi!

Zayden

Dear Santa,

I want a present. I want a mario toy.

Issac

Dear Santa,

Haw are the elvs? My name is Ender and I am 6. I hav tride to be gud. I wot a camru that pris. Godiy.

Ender

Dear Santa,

Hw r the lvz? My neme is Maverick and I am 6. I rid to b gud. I wot robux and Irnman. I wil lev u cutez and milck.

Maverick

Dear Santa,

I lv u so muh! Pez bg me a dinosaur pesnt for Christmas. Nk u santa! Ho ho ho

bi bi Ronin

Mrs. Robinson's 1st grade class

Dear Santa,

How far is the North pole? I wnot a ninju trtl. my sistr wnot New fone for crismis. My Dad wnot a New Gun.

Love, Maverick

Dear Santa,

This is Jemma. How many elfs do you have? I want a LOL set and a pet cow.

Love, Jemma

Dear Santa,

am I on the Node liste or on the gud list Santa? My Dad wus a gun for Krismis. My mom nese ereng. My bruther nese a now fone. My pup nese a cote. My uvr pup nese a cote. My big dog nese a cote. My uvr big dog nese a cote.

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

Wi do you have randeers? I wont a rock pickmen plushee.

Love, Dexter

Dear Santa,

How mn toys du you hav? Kan I hav a toy plez Santa? I wnt a ifone. Kan Gage get a noo bed? Iz Gatlin on the node list?

Love, Taylan

Dear Santa,

Hae many randeer do you hav? I wot and umerikan doll. Hae many elf do you hav? Hae many prezins do you hav?

Love, Oaklyn

Dear Santa,

how or the elvz? I wont a monstr truk. Mi sistr iz mi frind. I wont a shark squishmelo.

Love, Chase

Dear Santa,

am I on the note or the nise list? I wut a squishmelo. My mom wut a barbe. My sistr wut a plushe.

Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

How mine elfs do you hav? I wut a LOL. I wut a BarBe. I wut a dog. I wut a cat. My bruv wuts a noo tablit.

Love, Lillian

Dear Santa,

am I in the noty or the nise list? I wunt sum lipstic. I wunt a dres. I wunt a brbedoll. I wunt to spen tim with you. I wunt cost yum. I want a renge. I wunt a craon.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

Wer do you theenk my elf will hide? Haw long duz it take to go to evree haws that selubrate crismis? Haw much elfs do you hav?

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I wont a baubi hos. I luv you Santa.

Love, Aria

Dear Santa,

How menee elfs do you have? I wunt a pup towr. How are the elfs doeng? I wut a squishmel that is a shark. Dus the north pole have a lot of snow?

Love, Zayne

Dear Santa,

How meneey elfs do you have? I waet a baskitboll hoop. My mom warts a neklis. My dad warts a woch.

Love, Arabella

Dear Santa,

How ore the randeer? I wont a dinosaur. I wont a mine tv. I wont a mine frig. I wont a VR. I wont a shelf.

Love, Henry

Dear Santa,

Santa how do you dlivr pezis in one nite? I wnat a air up boblttle. My sistr wos a set uv fone cases. My mom wos a snow cone mushene. My dad wos a woch. My nanee wos a clock four crismus.

Love, Dax

Dear Santa,

How cold iz it at the Nrth pol? I wont a noo car. I wont noo pensls. Mi mom wont a cat.

Love, Iker

Dear Santa,

Haw iz the randeer? i wont the ifone 7. mi mom wonts a ifone 7. mi dad wonts a noo truk. mi sistr wonts a ifone too.

Love, Jace