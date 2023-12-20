What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

LIBRARY MOVIE TIMES

Farmington Public Library will show the "Polar Express" from 3-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20 and will have Dessert and a Movie for adults with the movie, "A Haunting in Venice," from 1:30-4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29.

SERVICE OF HOPE AND HEALING

Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Dr., will have a service of hope and healing, at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, for those who may have grief, sadness or feelings that overwhelm them during the holidays.

LINCOLN

CENTRAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Central United Methodist Church will have cookies and cocoa at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24, with a candlelight service at 4 p.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

FREE CHRISTMAS MEAL

A free Prairie Grove Community Christmas Breakfast will be held 8-10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 25 at American Legion Hall, 120 S Neal St.