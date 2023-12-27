Balloons and magic

Andy Shupe/NWA Democrat-Gazette Caroline Harrison, 9, of Lincoln, laughs Wednesday, Dec. 20, as Marty Boone, the magic balloon man, performs a magic trick during a show at the Lincoln Public Library.

Andy Shupe/NWA Democrat-Gazette Caroline Harrison, 9, of Lincoln, laughs Wednesday, Dec. 20, as Marty Boone, the magic balloon man, performs a magic trick during a show at the Lincoln Public Library.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Marty Boone, who calls himself Marty the Balloon Man, reacts to a comment made by one of the children at his magic show at Lincoln Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20, as Adellia Guess, 10, of Lincoln, helps him with one of his magic tricks. Boone's show is a popular one for area public libraries.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Marty Boone, who calls himself Marty the Balloon Man, reacts to a comment made by one of the children at his magic show at Lincoln Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20, as Adellia Guess, 10, of Lincoln, helps him with one of his magic tricks. Boone's show is a popular one for area public libraries.