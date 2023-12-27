Farmington district ahead on budget, Superintendent says

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington School District is about $900,000 better off now than it was this time last year, the School Board heard last week.

Two factors stand out among the improved numbers, Superintendent Jon Laffoon said after the Dec. 18 board meeting.

The growing student population brings in more state funding under the state's per-student funding formula, he said. Also, the energy efficiency improvements completed in May have saved the district an estimated $176,000, with savings running ahead of projections, he said.

"We're beating where we expected to be, drastically," Laffoon told the board about energy savings during a presentation on the project.

The district's overall budget is $28 million a year. The district serves 2,840 students as of Dec. 11, according to the latest enrollment figures. That's an increase of 180 students -- or 6.7% -- over the same time last year, Laffoon said.

The School Board chose Entegrity Energy, which has offices in Fayetteville and Little Rock, among the request for proposals submitted last school year to take on improving the district's lighting, air conditioning and heating and water facilities. The company replaced about 200 heating and air units, with about 180 of those units being 20 years old and at the end of their useful life, according to Laffoon.

Board President Travis Warren praised the lighting improvements in particular during the board meeting. Schools districtwide "are all lit up" with the new LED lighting, he said. These new fixtures require far less maintenance and replacement, he said.

Those cost savings are in addition to the direct energy savings, he said. Entegrity assured the board of savings of at least $282,000 a year in energy costs in its contract for the $3.9 million project, which includes an array of solar panels. The board knew much of the district's heating and cooling units needed replacing and sought out the most efficient option, Laffoon said.

The growing student population brings in more state financial support but will come at a cost, Laffoon told the board Monday. The district's ninth and 10th grade classes are full, he said -- so full it affects the district's ability to take in any transfers. Two such incoming transfer requests were rejected by the board at Monday's meeting.

In other business, the district agreed to seek a contract for an athletic trainer for the district with Arkansas Children's Northwest.

Middle school Principal Julia Williams and middle school Instructional Facilitator Tammie Bullock gave presentations on current student data, which showed improvement in making up the gaps caused by the lack of in-class instruction during the covid pandemic. Fourth- and fifth-graders, who were kindergartners and first-graders at the height of the pandemic, suffered most, they said.