Honoring ‘Home Town Heroes’

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The first recipients of a new award in Prairie Grove volunteer each morning with the car rider line at Prairie Grove Elementary, whether the weather is warm, cold, sunny or raining.

Mayor David Faulk said he thought of the initiative, with input from others, as a way to recognize more people who give unselfishly of their time to help the community.

The city already gives out an annual Citizen of the Year award but this generally goes to one person and has some rules and regulations that go along with deciding on the recipient of the award.

Those who are recognized under the new program are called Home Town Heroes.

Josh Vickery, who started helping with the morning car line this year, said he approached School Resource Officer Travis Stills last year about coming up with an opportunity to help at the school.

When school rolled around, Stills contacted him to see if he was interested and to meet him at the school.

Vickery said he learned Stills' idea was for him to help direct traffic each morning with the car rider line. Vickery admitted that wasn't exactly what he had in mind but noted, he told the school he would help anywhere he was needed.

He posted the need on Facebook and two others came forward, Janece Vines and Brian Denman, so his volunteer crew grew to three people. Now, Priority Bank in Prairie Grove has come online and employees are volunteering every Wednesday.

Vickery said helping at the school is an opportunity for anyone who wants to be involved in serving the community and the children. He also sees where the program could expand for people to volunteer in other areas in the community as needs arise.

Looking at tragedies that have occurred across the country, helping each morning allows teachers to be with their students, instead of doing other things that take up time.

"It's being able to help and to serve. We have a wonderful foundation and I'm glad to be a part of it," he said.

After finding out about the volunteers, Faulk, who is a former Prairie Grove school resource officer, said he began helping maybe one or two days a week but points out he is not committed to being there everyday.

On a cold morning, Faulk said he can decide he would rather go to the office, instead of standing out in the weather.

"Those volunteers are out there no matter the weather," he said.

The Prairie Grove community is built on people volunteering and people being willing to help, Faulk said.

Each of the eight Home Town Heroes was recognized at the Dec. 18 meeting and given a plaque that said, in part: "The Home Town Heroes award is to honor those individuals who have unselfishly dedicated their time, energy and resources to provide, protect and edify our community. It is designed to confirm and promote the greatness within individuals of our community."

Faulk said the city administration and city council take great pride in honoring the first Hone Town Heroes for their unwavering service to the community of Prairie Grove.