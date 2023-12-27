Submitted photo Prairie Grove Police Chief Chris Workman (right) presents Officer John Ahrends with the 2023 Officer of the Year award on Dec. 18 at the Washington County Milling Co., event center. Workman said Ahrends has worked part-time for the department for more than five years and "goes above and beyond" in helping to work main events or incidents. "He always shows up and half the time he won't accept any pay." Ahrends' full-time job is coordinator of security for Prairie Grove School District. Officer of the Year