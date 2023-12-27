OPINION: ‘It came upon a midnight clear…’

This past week was Christmas.

As per the usual custom, these newspaper columns are written days, if not weeks, ahead for the deadlines of those who labor to bring you these hastily scratched words in print (and today more than ever – online), so goes this piece of holiday writing.

This past year, it has become clear to me that we all need a little more civic, cultural, and yes, personal introspection in our lives. What is truly needed is more than a little time away for clear thinking and time spent well outside the noise garbage delved out by the minute by talking heads on the television screens.

Or those politicians who called targeted press conferences to rail against the other political parties, while refusing to answer questions about the state of our state's government, absent the political reality of who now is in power.

More and more of Arkansas' citizens seem to forget the real purpose of the state government is to deliver services to its citizens.

Those same raging citizens seem so driven by this lust for power and all this insanity by stuffing their minds and consciousness of anyone who will listen, with the "P word" of politics.

What a tricky conundrum that "P" word indeed is.

For many it involves blindly choosing a "side" often of a politician who seems so loud, so proud, so rough-and-tumble in manners that rarely does the character evoke any kind words, or a simple empathy, toward one's fellow citizens.

But I say it is time to slow down and assess where we really are in our communities and our state. We all need a little more empathy for our fellow mankind.

I stood outside a night or so ago in the cool, evening air. It was a cloudless and moonless night.

The stars were starting to gain in their brilliance as I began to ponder some very sad, but evident truths about our cities in Northwest Arkansas, our counties of Benton and Washington, and then across our state of Arkansas.

Sadly, our state ranks in the top tier of suicides each year. The most recent year on record, noted that more than 600 Arkansas citizens took their own lives.

There are an estimated 2,500 men, women and even children in our area homeless within the two counties of Benton and Washington.

There are an estimated 800 adult men and women in each of the county's jails tonight – that's 1,600 individuals in both county jails.

Some of these individuals have been there as long as a year ago – others are facing at least the next year in jail – before their final adjudication in the courts is known.

Incarceration behind bars stems not only from committing crimes, but also people with mental illness, emotional illnesses, manic depression, and many other instances such as "acting out towards others." In such a complex judicial conundrum our jail's have been examined again and again with no apparent ready solution to this growing problem.

Our state prison system, according to 2020 statistics, has almost 16,500 men and women behind bars, not counting at least another 1,000 spread out in county jails across Arkansas.

Even more sadly, tonight, the state of Arkansas, will have in its "care" some 3,804 children and youths in foster care.

Currently, there are 18 foster children/youth who are in Department of Youth Services (DYS) custody. An additional 15 foster children/youth are incarcerated in juvenile detention centers across Arkansas.

But most sadly, and tragically, as of today, there are currently 21 children and youths who are reported as a "missing status" that are in foster care.

On a positive note, there will also be children nearing ready for adoption or release from state care into the arms of loving and welcoming families to form a home. Some of these institutions are throughout the state, others from faith-based organizations.

These are all complex and on-going problems that the state, the church and yes, our society are struggling with – even on this serene holiday season as we think of peace on earth and good will towards all men.

It is time we quit verbally barking about the "wokeness" and go to work – positive work - for all Arkansans.

A good formula to start the New Year, don't you agree.

--Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.