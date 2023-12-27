PG police vehicle totaled in accident

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A 17-year-old boy driving a GMC Yukon was found at fault in a collision Thursday, Dec. 14 with a Prairie Grove police vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and Clyde Carnes Road, according to a report from Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene, the report said.

According to the report, the teenager, who had four other teenage boys in the car with him, had been traveling westbound on Clyde Carnes Road and stopped at the stop sign before pulling onto the highway.

The police vehicle, driven by Officer Blake Medina, was westbound on Highway 62. The teenage driver crossed over four lanes and collided with the police vehicle in the outer or slower lane of the highway. The accident resulted in the Yukon rolling over and the police vehicle traveling through a ditch into a parking lot.

The teenager told law enforcement that as he was attempting to turn from Clyde Carnes Road into the turn lane of west Highway 62, his "wheel locked" and "got stuck."

The teenage driver was found at fault for failure to yield and violation of driver's license requirements for the number of people in his vehicle.

Medina was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center to be checked out. According to Prairie Grove police, Medina is doing OK.