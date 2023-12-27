Pick a card, any card

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Abigail Morehead, 12, of Prairie Grove, selects a card for a magic trick being performed by Marty the Balloon Man at Lincoln Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Marty Boone brought his popular magic tricks, all with a Christmas theme, for the library's regular storytime hour. After the show, Marty made custom balloon animals and other shapes for the children.

