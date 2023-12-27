Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jimmy White, 53, of Bella Vista, was arrested Dec. 17 in connection with DWI, speeding, open container, driving on suspended license, refusal to submit to chemical test.

Whitley Boock, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with felony aggravated assault, domestic battery third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor second degree.

Tyle Boock, 32, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 19 in connection with domestic battery third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor second degree.

Charles Cunningham, 45, of Canehill, was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with breaking or entering a vehicle, theft of property.