Showing courage

These kindergarten students from Prairie Grove Elementary School were recently recognized for the character word courage: (left to right) Gray Kraus, Charlee Phillips, Lewis House, River Bartholomew, Landen Sisemore, Rose-Eileen Mayers, Lillyanna Koch, Dawson Center. Not pictured, Raylin Fortune.
These second grade students from Prairie Grove Elementary School were recently recognized for the character word courage: (left to right) Avery Grimes, Zander Fields, Silas Reynolds, Holden Weaver, Addison Ritchey, Abigail Howell. Not pictured, Emma Reed.
These third grade students from Prairie Grove Elementary School were recently recognized for the character word courage: (left to right) Hunter Laird, Bentley Ward, Lincoln Hutchens, Trace Hale, MJ Allsup. Not pictured, Paisley Pifer, Lilyan Felix Rowbottom, Emerie Henderson.