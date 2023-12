FARMINGTON

LIBRARY MOVIE TIMES

Farmington Public Library will have Dessert and a Movie for adults with the movie, "A Haunting in Venice," from 1:30-4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29.

PRAIRIE GROVE

FIRST DAY HIKE

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have its First Day Hike at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Meet next to the Latta Barn to "walk back in time" along the 1-mile loop.