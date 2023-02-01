Breakthrough win for Lincoln girls

LINCOLN -- Lincoln engineered a breakthrough 66-58 win at Green Forest on Friday, Jan. 20, with Sarah Snodgrass busting loose for 33 points to secure its first 3A-1 victory of the season.

The girls basketball conference win looms large on the horizon for Lincoln, because it also prevented Green Forest (6-11, 2-5) from picking up a third league win, meaning the Lady Wolves could possibly overtake Green Forest in the standings before the district tournament.

The Lady Wolves contained Green Forest defensively in the first half, allowing only four field goals -- all in the first quarter that ended in a 10-10 tie. All of Green Forest's points came from the free-throw-line in the second quarter, in which the Lady Tigers went 8-for-12 at the charity stripe. Meanwhile Lincoln was 4-of-8. Snodgrass had six points and Lily Riherd drilled a 3-pointer as Lincoln fashioned a 23-18 halftime lead.

With Snodgrass warming up Lincoln doubled its first half offensive output by tacking on 23 points in the third quarter. Snodgrass marched to the foul line repeatedly, canning 4-of-8 free throws. She also hit a 3-pointer and a pair of regular field goals to accumulate 11 points in the period. Lincoln shared the wealth with six different girls scoring in the third. Addie Pershall and Lena Skogen combined to make 6-of-8 free throws. Riherd added another trifecta with Tabor Lewis and Makayla Quinn each contributing a bucket to give Lincoln a 46-39 lead going into the fourth.

Snodgrass' helped Lincoln finish strong offensively and maintain a 20-19 fourth quarter edge over the Lady Tigers, who heated up with 40 points in the second half. Green Forest's two top scorers, Gina Gonzales (10) and Alivia Norris (8) combined for a trio of 3-pointers and 18 points in the third.

The Lady Wolves guarded well enough down the stretch to hold Gonzales to a single trey and Norris to four points in the fourth quarter. Three other Lady Tigers shot a collective 13 free throws in the period, but made only six. Snodgrass scored 12 points in the fourth while Saylor Stidham hit a clutch 3-pointer and Pershall chipped in two baskets.

Snodgrass may have been the only Lincoln girl to double figures, yet she got a lot of help. Pershall and Riherd finished with 9 points apiece while Brinkley Moreton and Lewis added 4 each.

The teams attempted a whopping 64 free throws between them.

Gonzales scored 23 points for Green Forest and Norris had 14.

Lincoln 66, Green Forest 58

Lincoln^10^13^23^20^--^66

Green Forest^10^8^21^19^--^58

Green Forest (6-11, 2-5): Gina Gonzales 7 5-6 23, Alivia Norris 5 3-4 14, Johneese Smalley 1 6-12 8, Unlisted Player 2 3-6 7, Lydia Russell 3 0-1 6. Totals 18 17-29 58.

Lincoln (7-16, 1-6): Sarah Snodgrass 12 8-17 33, Addie Pershall 3 3-4 9, Lily Riherd 2 3-4 9, Brinkley Moreton 2 0-0 4, Tabor Lewis 1 2-5 4, Saylor Stidham 1 0-0 3, Makayla Quinn 1 0-0 2, Lena Skogen 0 2-5 2. Totals 22 19-35 66.

3-Point Goals: Green Forest 5 (Gonzales 4, Norris). Lincoln 4 (Riherd 2, Snodgrass, Stidham).