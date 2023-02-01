Cards’ depth, balance, too much for Berryville

FARMINGTON -- The formula for competing against Farmington's changed, opponents can no longer cheat off their man and double-team Layne Taylor as Berryville found out in an 80-64 loss.

The emergence of other scorers such as junior 6-feet-4 forward Jaxon Berry, who scored a team-high 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds, makes opponents pay for focusing too much attention on Layne Taylor. Taylor racked up a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Farmington past Berryville (17-7, 5-4) in boys basketball action at Cardinal Arena on Monday, Jan. 23.

The Cardinals used balanced scoring with eight of their 10 players scoring, getting at least four points. Maddox Mahan and Maddox Teeter added eight points apiece with Jaeden Newsom chipping in seven and Caleb Blakely six as Farmington ran its season record to 25-0 overall and 9-0 in 4A-1 Conference play.

The Cardinals grabbed a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, showcasing a Berry breakaway slam dunk midway through the period. The Cardinals gradually increased their lead while fighting off multiple Bobcat rallies.

Jake Wilson's throw-in shot cut Farmington's lead to 18-15 but an 11-2 Cardinal surge got the lead up to 12. Sam Kirkman corralled an offensive rebound and set up Teeter in the paint. Teeter and Kirkman next knocked down back-to-back trifectas. Wilson scored on a run-out for Berryville. Teeter then capped the run with his second trey of the period, giving Farmington its largest lead of the first half at 29-17.

Berryville kept the margin 37-27 at halftime and reduced its deficit to 45-36 in the third quarter with Jack Dignan and Nate Allen drilling 3-point shots. Farmington responded with a 13-8 run to close out the third and held a 58-44 lead after three quarters.

Mahan's triple opened up a 16-point Cardinal lead of 63-47 less than a minute and a half into the fourth.

Wilson canned a pair of free throws and Lucas Pierce nailed a trey, slicing the difference to 63-52 at the 5:47 mark of the fourth.

Caleb Blakely pounded the offensive glass, scoring and drawing the fourth personal on Chet Hudgens, and Mahan converted an old fashioned 3-point play, pushing the lead back to 16.

Berryville's last gasp came right after that. Wilson drove hard to the goal, scoring with a one-handed shot, then D.J. Colbert, Wilson and Hudgens combined to make 5 of 6 free throws, reducing Farmington's lead to 68-59 midway through the fourth.

Berry answered for the Cardinals, then after turnovers by both teams, Caleb Blakely used a lateral dribble to get free and score. Wilson turned the ball over on a charging call drawn by Josh Blakely. Berry's put-back stretched the Cardinal lead out to 74-59 and the Bobcats never seriously threatened in the last two and a half minutes.

Wilson finished with a game-high 23 points for Berryville while Colbert added 10.

Farmington 80, Berryville 64

Berryville^11^16^17^20^--^64

Farmington^16^21^21^22^--^80

Farmington (25-0, 9-0): Jaxon Berry 10 1-2 21, Layne Taylor 7 2-3 16, Maddox Mahan 3 1-1 8, Maddox Teeter 3 0-0 8, Jaeden Newsom 3 1-2 7, Caleb Blakely 2 2-5 6, Sam Kirkman 2 0-0 5, Josh Blakely 2 0-0 4, Sam Wells 1 0-0 3, Cameron Crisman 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 7-13 80.

Berryville (17-7, 5-4): Jake Wilson 8 6-8 23, D.J. Colbert 4 1-2 10, Lucas Pierce 4 0-1 9, Chet Hudgens 4 0-0 8, Nate Allen 2 0-0 6, Jack Dignan 2 0-0 5, Kanon Coatney 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 7-11 64.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 5 (Teeter 2, Wells, Mahan, Kirkman). Berryville 7 (Allen 2, Wilson, Colbert, Pierce, Dignan, Coatney).

Farmington 63, Pea Ridge 31

Layne Taylor had 29 points and 5 assists to lead undefeated Farmington past Pea Ridge.

Caleb Blakely added 8 points and 8 rebounds for Farmington, which improved to 26-0 overall and 10-0 in 4A-1 Conference play. Jaxon Berry had 9 points and 5 rebounds for the Cardinals.