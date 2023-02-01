Cards take conference lead

HUNTSVILLE -- A showdown for first place in the 4A-1 boys basketball standings loomed large with Farmington orchestrating a defensive gem to beat Huntsville, 61-51, in the Eagles' new gym Jan. 17.

Layne Taylor had 22 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds to shore up Farmington (23-0, 7-0 4A-1). Jaxon Berry collected 17 points and 11 rebounds and Caleb Blakely had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for the Cardinals at Huntsville, which suffered its first league loss.

Coming into the game, Farmington coach Johnny Taylor noted Huntsville guard Mason Davidson got loose and scored a school record 49 points against Shiloh Christian. Davidson likes to take a rebound on the move and operate through a slingshot effect to generate momentum pushing the ball up-court and attacking the basket at the opposite end.

Johnny Taylor devised a game plan to limit those opportunities.

"Sam [Wells] will draw that assignment. Obviously, it will be a team effort," Johnny Taylor said. "When a [Cardinal] shot goes up, we're going to try to jam Davidson ... One thing we noticed on film is everybody tries to eliminate him once he gets it [the ball in his hands]. To me, that's impossible."

Davidson got off the first shot for Huntsville but missed as Wells held his ground. The teams played to an early 4-4 tie with Layne Taylor knocking down a pair of pull-up jump shots. Layne Taylor's steal led to Maddox Mahan burying a triple, staking the Cardinals out to a 7-4 lead on the road.

Farmington endured a scoring drought but hung tough on defense.

Wells picked up a foul, trying to deny Davidson the ball. He subbed out and Caleb Blakely took his spot guarding Davidson. Huntsville went to Davidson on the inbounds play but Caleb Blakely stopped his drive. Davidson passed off to Kobe Ogden, whose trey from the corner knotted the score at 7-all.

Farmington missed a shot at the other end. Davidson snagged the rebound and pushed the ball up the floor. A backpedaling Layne Taylor stayed between him and the goal, then stripped the ball away, knocking it off Davidson and creating a turnover.

Huntsville came away empty on its next possession. Berry blocked Troy Lambert's shot out of bounds under the goal. The Eagles tried to go to Davidson again. He latched onto a lob at the free-throw line but couldn't stick a jumper against Caleb Blakely.

Amos Mayes tried to back in off the dribble only to have his shot rejected by Berry, who controlled the rebound. Lambert got a step and yet Berry recovered to blast his shot into the bleachers from behind.

Layne Taylor stole the ball in the left corner and threw an outlet to Caleb Blakely just before he crossed half-court. Caleb Blakely dribbed to the goal and threw down a two-handed slam dunk that provided Farmington a 26-21 cushion with 1:18 to go in the first half.

Farmington 61, Huntsville 51

Farmington^13^15^15^18^--^61

Huntsville^9^14^13^15^--^51

Huntsville (12-7, 6-1): Mason Davidson 7 8-12 22, Kobe Ogden 5 1-2 15, Kayden McCubin 1 3-4 5, Troy Lambert 2 0-0 4, Jude Box 1 1-2 3. Justin Jatios 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 13-20 51.

Farmington (23-0, 7-0): Layne Taylor 9 4-5 22, Jaxon Berry 8 1-1 17, Caleb Blakely 5 0-0 11, Josh Blakely 3 0-2 6, Maddox Mahan 1 0-0 3, Hunter Reaves 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-8 61.

3-Point Goals -- Huntsville 4 (Ogden 4). Farmington 2 (Mahan, C. Blakely).