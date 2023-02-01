College news

Harding University

Jennifer Wofford of Farmington received a Master of Arts degree in organizational leadership during the commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022.

The following area students were named to the Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester: Silas Wood, of Farmington, a sophomore studying finance and Gracie Foster, of Prairie Grove, a sophomore, studying accounting.

Missouri State University

Willa Rutherford of Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List for fall 2022 semester.

Southern Arkansas University

Joshua Jetton of Lincoln, a senior agricultural business major, and William Luther of Fayetteville, a junior entrepreneurship major, were named to the Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester.

University of Alabama

Elizabeth Foshe of Prairie Grove received a Master of Arts degree during the fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022.

University of Central Arkansas

The following area students were named a fall 2022 Presidential Scholar: from Prairie Grove: Caleb Ashley, Rebekah Bostian, Jayden Carter; from Farmington: Mckenzi Bogan, Kally Stout.

The following area students were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List: from Farmington: Amanda Alexander, Ava DeVault, Collin Hummel, Tia Sisemore, Andrew Sturgeon; from Prairie Grove, Allison Hellard, Zoe Hubbs, Makinsey Parnell.

University of Maryland, Global Campus

Amie Lorraine Stegall of Lincoln earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanities in fall 2022.