Colors Day crowning held at Lincoln





LINCOLN -- Lincoln celebrated Colors Day, holding a coronation ceremony prior to Friday's basketball games against West Fork at Wolfpack Arena. Lincoln alumni were recognized as were teachers, staff and community partners, which support Lincoln schools.

Every class was represented in the Colors Day court.

Freshman maid Jade Newton, daughter of Rick and Dana Newton and John and Davan Brown, escorted by her dad and sophomore Tre Campbell, son of Sontina Campbell and Joshua Antoine.

Freshman maid Zoe Pomeroy, daughter of Deborah Pomeroy, escorted by her grandfather Bob Parker, and junior Remington Lund, son of Bob and Mandy Lund.

Sophomore maid Paige Beeks, daughter of Jerry and Stephanie Beeks, escorted by her dad, and sophomore Caden Brewer, son of Nick and Missy Brewer.

Sophomore maid Brinkley Moreton, daughter of Dax and Christina Moreton, escorted by her dad, and sophomore Colt Cushing, son of Chris Cushing.

Sophomore maid Lena Skogen, daughter of Mark and Michelle Skogen, escorted by her dad, and brother, senior Erik Skogen, son of Mark and Michelle Skogen.

Junior maid Jalynn Barenberg, daughter of Kevin and Olivia Barenberg, escorted by her dad, and junior Drew Moore, son of Josh and Kendra Moore.

Junior maid Sarahi Hernandez, daughter of Diego Hernandez and Erika Cardenas, escorted by her dad, and freshman Kayden Job, son of Kimberly Rodgers and Sky Rodgers.

Junior maid Morgan Reeves, daughter of Chris and Pamela Reeves, escorted by her grandfather Ronnie Wright, and junior Kellar Price, son of Clint and Jennifer Price.

Junior maid Emily Ruvalcaba, daughter of Eduardo Ruvalcaba and Patricia Collins, escorted by her dad, and sophomore Edwin Arreola, son of Jason and Rose Arreola.

Attendants, Bentley Mounce, son of Justin and Katy Mounce, and Bella Roy, daughter of Kris and Emily Roy, escorted by sophomore Ruger Remington, son of Becky Peterson and Ronnie Remington.

Senior maid Lainey Hale, daughter of Matthew and Melissa Hale, escorted by her dad, and junior Kase Ingram, son of Amber Kirk.

Senior maid Ashlyn Khilling, daughter of Daniel Khilling and Brandi Trew, escorted by her brother Nathan Khilling, and senior K.J. Antoine, son of Josh Antoine and Sontina Campbell.

Senior maid Randi Kistler, daughter of Brian Kistler, escorted by her dad, and sophomore Bryson Karber, son of Stan and Whitney Karber.

Senior maid Macie Rodgers, daughter of Danny and Lisa Rodgers, escorted by her dad, and senior Paxton Price, son of Lance and Michele Price.

Senior maid Patience Sugg, daughter or Michael Sugg and Leah Hylton and Trish Thurman, escorted by her dad, and junior Jace Birkes, son of Deon and Traci Birkes.

Maria Huffmaster, 2022 Colors Day queen, returned to crown Randi Kistler as 2023 Colors Day queen.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The 2023 Lincoln Colors Day maids and attendants pose with queen Randi Kistler during coronation ceremonies held prior to the varsity basketball games against West Fork on Friday at Wolfpack Arena.



