Dunks rain down on Tigers

FARMINGTON -- Slam dunks rained down as Farmington jumped ahead 25-5 after one quarter and 53-13 at halftime on the way to drubbing Prairie Grove, 84-28, in 4A-1 Conference boys basketball action Jan. 20.

While roving the baseline Farmington junior Jaxon Berry made eye contact with junior guard Layne Taylor, who dished up an alley-oop lob over the top of the Tiger defense. Berry elevated and threw down a thunderous two-handed slam that rocked Cardinal Arena.

"That was awesome. I honestly didn't think it was a good enough pass because I kind of threw it low and he caught it on the way up but Jaxon Berry is such a good athlete, he was able to go get it and I got really excited when it went through. That was really cool," Layne Taylor said.

The skywalk lifted Farmington (24-0, 8-0) to a 38-7 lead on the scoreboard. After two more quick Cardinal buckets, 30 seconds later Berry was off to the races again. The 6-feet-4 junior stole the ball and swooped in for a one-handed power jam that increased the disparity to 44-7 with 3:25 left in the first half.

"That was nice, the rim was bent down as he dunked it. Every time he dunks, he dunks it so hard that the rim looks like it's going to fall off," Layne Taylor said.

The Cardinals consistently shot layups off their press or other high-percentage shots.

"Defensively we were great but I thought offensively, all of our guys, we didn't settle for poor shots. We were being aggressive. Caleb Blakely and Jaxon Berry did a great job of attacking the rim. Maddox Mahan and Sam Wells did a really good job of getting downhill and rebounding. Mahan hit some shots in the first half," Johnny Taylor said.

Layne Taylor scored all of his team-high 17 points in the first half. He was surprised before the game with a ball presentation for surpassing 2,000 points. Layne Taylor now has 2,051 points for his high school career.

"Layne had a perfect first half, he didn't miss a field goal," Johnny Taylor said. "That was really special and I like it because he didn't know it was coming. He was telling the guys, 'I think they're doing some other awards ceremony tonight.' So that was neat and we feel super blessed and fortunate to get to be at a place like Farmington where all of our kids and all of our sports programs support each other."

Thirteen players scored for Farmington and they all seemed to cause problems on defense for the Tigers.

"Overall our bench was really good tonight. Everybody we put in did their job and took pride in our defense," Johnny Taylor said.

Eric Henderson scored seven points to lead the Tigers.

Farmington 84, Prairie Grove 28

Prairie Grove^5^8^8^7^--^28

Farmington^25^28^18^13^--^84

Farmington (24-0, 8-0): Layne Taylor 7 0-0 17, Jaxon Berry 7 2-3 16, Caleb Blakely 5 2-3 12, Maddox Mahan 3 0-0 7, Cameron Crisman 3 0-0 7, Hunter Reaves 2 0-0 4, Sam Kirkman 1 0-0 3, Maddox Teeter 1 0-0 3, Blaine Browning 1 0-0 3, Josh Blakely 1 0-0 2, Sam Wells 1 0-0 1, Kaden Hughes 1 0-0 2, Zac Miller 1 2-2 2, Jayden Brewer 1 0-0 2, Alex Stanley 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 6-8 84.

Prairie Grove (5-9, 1-2): Eric Henderson 2 2-2 7, Jace Edwards 2 1-4 6, Alex Abshier 2 0-0 5, Luke Bannon 1 0-0 3, Tate Benoit 1 0-2 2, Sam Kidd 1 0-0 2, Cole Ashley 1 0-0 2, Cole Edmiston 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 4-8 28.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (L. Taylor 3, Crisman, Mahan, Kirkman, Teeter, Browning). Prairie Grove 4 (Henderson, Edwards, Abshier, Bannon).