Farmington man gets 20-year sentence

FAYETTEVILLE -- In a negotiated plea, Collins Barnett of Farmington has received a 20-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, with 15 years suspended, for robbery, theft of property and theft by receiving, according Washington County court records.

Barnett was arrested Jan. 16, 2020, by Farmington police on charges of armed robbery after a 16-year-old was held at gunpoint during a $100 marijuana deal arranged on Snapchat.

The negotiation also includes guilty pleas to possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Adair of West Fork was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery for the same offense but his charges, according to court records, were nol prossed (not prosecuted) by the prosecuting attorney's office due to a lack of cooperation from the victim in the case.

Police received a call Jan. 14, 2020, reporting the robbery, according to a Farmington police report. The caller, a juvenile male of Farmington, wasn't identified in the report. The caller told police the robbery happened around 11:10 p.m, Jan. 13, 2020, near the intersection of Canary Drive and Broyles Street. The caller said he scheduled a transaction using Snapchat with an unknown man to buy marijuana and he bought marijuana from the same man in 2019.

According to the caller, three people arrived in a car to pick him up. After he was in the car, a man in the front passenger side, later identified as Barnett, pointed an AR-15-style rifle at the caller, according to the report. The driver, later identified as Adair, pointed a Taser at him, the boy told police. Barnett reportedly told the boy to hand over his money. Afterward, he was told to get out of the car, according to the report.

Police traced a phone number the boy used back to Adair. The boy identified Barnett in a photo lineup as the man who had been armed with the AR-15.