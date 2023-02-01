Lady Cardinals Go Full Throttle

FARMINGTON -- Moving the game up one day to avoid winter weather didn't help Berryville as the score still snowballed on the Lady Bobcats with Farmington winning 71-20 on Monday, Jan. 23.

Berryville (3-12, 1-8) struggled to find the basket against Farmington's full-court pressure and shot blockers. Even when coach Brad Johnson went deep into his bench, Berryville, which dressed nine players out for the contest, went scoreless in the fourth. The Lady Cardinal rotation allowed them to keep fresh legs on the court at all times and the rout ensued.

Farmington's triple tower lineup of 6-feet-3 senior Jenna Lawrence (24), 6-feet-3 sophomore Zoey Bershers (11) and 6-feet-1 sophomore Kaycee McCumber (10) accounted for 45 of Farmington's points.

Lawrence hit a triple nine seconds into the game and led the Lady Cardinals (23-1, 9-0) with 24 points, four more than Berryville managed as a team as Farmington remained unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play. Reese Shirey added a quick five points by draining a three, then stealing an outlet and laying it in. Lawrence converted another steal and added free throws when she got clobbered on a breakaway. Bershers caught a lob for an easy bucket. A Bershers' block started a Lady Cardinal fast break. Lawrence ran down the middle of the court and was rewarded when Shirey found her to cap a 16-0 Farmington outburst.

The score continued to mount with McCumber finishing a reverse lay-in and adding a left-handed layup on the run.

The Lady Cardinals raced to a 27-8 first quarter lead and dominated throughout, holding leads of 43-15 at halftime and 66-20 after three quarters.

Kaylyn Smith scored six points to lead Berryville.

Farmington 67, Pea Ridge 22

Farmington had 11 different players score as the Lady Cardinals remained unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play with a victory at Pea Ridge on Friday. The Lady Cardinals (24-1, 10-0) owned a 23-6 lead after one quarter and pulled away, leading 38-10 at halftime and 57-18 after three quarters. Marin Adams had 11 points and was the only Farmington player to finish in double figures.

Farmington 71, Berryville 20

Berryville^8^7^5^0^--^20

Farmington^27^16^23^5^--^71

Farmington (23-1, 9-0): Jenna Lawrence 8 4-4 0-0 24, Zoey Bershers 5 1-1 11, Kaycee McCumber 5 0-0 10, Reese Shirey 2 0-0 5, J'Myra London 2 1-2 5, Marin Adams 1 0-0 3, Morgan Uher 1 0-0 3, Lindsey Scogin 1 0-0 3, Kate Polley 1 0-0 3, Kamryn Uher 1 0-0 2, Elise Pinkerton 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-7 71.

Berryville (3-12, 1-8): Kaylyn Smith 2 1-2 6, Kynadee Hopper 2 0-0 4, Hannah Youngblood 0 3-6 3, Emma Hall 1 0-0 3, Taelor Tomlinson 1 0-0 2, Sophie Bartos 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-10 20.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 9 (Lawrence 4, Shirey, Scogin, M. Uher, Adams, Polley). Berryville 2 (Smith, Hall).