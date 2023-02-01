Lady Tigers string together 4 straight wins

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove stretched its conference win streak to four games with a 61-34 rout of Berryville at home in Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Lady Tigers (12-5, 4-3 4A-1) continue to improve their post season seeding by moving up in the standings. Prairie Grove outscored its opponents 221-158 during the streak, posting road wins over Shiloh Christian (50-33) and Pea Ridge (59-43), then adding home wins over Gravette (51-48) and Berryville (61-34). Their defense was solid, yielding an average of 39.5 points in each of the wins.

"We've played 17 games now so we hope that they're finally buying in and we're all kind of getting on the same page. It seems like we're taking some baby steps in the right direction as shown by our four game win streak," said Prairie Grove coach Scott Reed.

On the road at Pea Ridge on Jan. 10 three different players broke into double digits.

"That was nice to say some of our scoring start to get a little more balanced. I think that's something that the girls definitely have bought into a little bit," Reed said.

Reed praised the team free-throw shooting (16-for-18) in a Jan. 13 Colors Day win over Gravette led by Kenleigh Elder, who went 9-for-10.

"As coaches you always hate those Colors Day games and all the distractions that are going on all the time and Kenleigh was the queen. Again that game, we had three girls in double digits and Kenleigh hitting from the line. It's nice to see us shoot that kind of percentage (.889) from the line," Reed said.

Berryville came out in a zone, which made the Lady Tigers' eyes light up.

"That was like basically the third zone team we'd saw in a row and so we got a chance to start really jelling and I thought that game against Berryville was one of the best [we've played this season] as far as ball movement and being able to execute our stuff," Reed said.

"I was really pleased with that ball movement, it was very impressive. Defensively, we're starting to get a little more comfortable with the style that we're trying to play and we're just trying to continue to develop our depth so we can give some people some breathers here and there," Reed said. "Hope Kidd, we bumped her up [to varsity] over Christmas. She's pretty talented, but she is a freshman and so she's got growing pains just like the rest of them. She gives us another ball-handler, somebody who can really penetrate, get to the rim some. As she gets older and gets stronger she's just going to keep getting better, but we're still hoping she catches up with the rest of them," Reed said.

Lexi Henry had 10 points in the first quarter and finished with five 3-pointers and 26 points as Prairie Grove rolled to a 4A-1 Conference win at home over Berryville.

The Lady Tigers (12-5, 4-3) were in control early with a 19-7 lead that grew to a 31-16 halftime margin and to a 43-24 cushion after three quarters.

Kenleigh Elder added 12 points for Prairie Grove while Hannah Youngblood led Berryville with 12.

Prairie Grove 61, Berryville 34

Berryville^7^9^8^10^--^34

Prairie Grove^19^12^12^18^--^61

Prairie Grove (12-5, 4-3): Lexi Henry 9 3-4 26, Kenleigh Elder 4 4-4 12, Camryn Cash 3 0-0 9, Ella Faulk 2 1-1 5, Autumn Spatz 1 2-2 4, Ava Nall 1 0-0 3, Hope Kidd 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 12-13 61.

Berryville (3-10, 1-6): Hannah Youngblood 4 3-3 12, Taelor Tomlinson 2 3-4 8, Amelia Thurman 2 1-1 5, Kaylyn Smith 2 0-0 4, Kynadee Hopper 1 0-0 3, Avery Bell 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-8 34.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 9 (Henry 5, Cash 3, Nall). Berryville 3 (Youngblood, Hopper, Tomlinson).