Lady Wolves’ board work downs West Fork

LINCOLN -- Lincoln (8-17, 2-7) dominated the first three quarters to draw even with West Fork (5-16, 2-7) in the 3A-1 Conference girls basketball standings with a 54-43 Colors Day win Friday.

Sarah Snodgrass' 13 points led a balanced scoring effort by the Lady Wolves with eight players producing points at Wolfpack Arena. Snodgrass wasn't happy with her game, wishing she had finished better. Her bread-and-butter bank shots weren't going in as often as she would like, and yet the presence of the 5-feet-11 junior in the lineup changes the way Lincoln runs its offense.

Lady Wolves' coach Emiliane Cox noted prior to Snodgrass' return, Lincoln looked for a lot of perimeter shots. Not only does Snodgrass present a threat in the post, her teammates such as Lena Skogen, Tabor Lewis, Addie Pershall, and Makayla Quinn hit the offensive boards like gang-busters at times -- taking a cue from the relentless play of Snograss.

Lincoln jumped out to a 13-3 lead on a Snodgrass 3-point play with her accelerating in the open court twice for a 'and one' situation during the spurt. Lily Riherd added a 3-pointer and when Snodgrass missed a free-throw, first Pershall rebounded, then Skogen, who put the ball in the hoop.

West Fork eventuall warmed up, but they were down double digits. Snodgrass caught the ball on the low block, turned left and polished a shot off the glass to beat the buzzer and Lincoln took a 23-10 lead into the second quarter.

In second quarter, Quinn hauled down a Lincoln miss. One quick move got her a layup. Riherd took a long outlet and didn't hesitate to drain a three. Lewis blocked a shot on defense and Snodgrass powered in a shot in the lane, staking Lincoln to the first of several 19-point leads they owned in the first half at 29-10 with 4:49 to go in the second.

Skogen and Lewis both scored on putbacks with Lincoln doubling the score on the Lady Tigers, leading 38-19 at the half.

West Fork cut the lead to 41-24 in the third before Lincoln closed out the quarter on a 6-2 run. Lewis hit a trey to start the run that concluded with a Quinn drive and free throws giving the Lady Wolves a commanding 47-26 lead after three quarters.

West Fork outscored Lincoln 17-7 in the fourth, but that wasn't enough to catch up and Lincoln claimed another conference win, 54-43.

Mary Jane Lovett led West Fork with 16 points.

Lincoln 54, West Fork 43

West Fork^10^9^7^17^--^43

Lincoln^23^15^9^7^--^54

Lincoln (8-17, 2-7): Sarah Snodgrass 4 5-6 13, Makayla Quinn 3 2-2 10, Tabor Lewis 3 1-2 9, Lily Riherd 3 0-0 8, Addie Pershall 2 1-2 5, Lena Skogen 2 1-2 5, Brinkley Moreton 1 0-2 2, Saylor Stidham 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-16 54.

West Fork (5-16, 2-7): Mary Jane Lovett 7 1-2 16, Milani Winfrey 3 0-0 9, Emily Dwyer 3 0-0 6, Makayla Donahue 2 0-0 5, Abigail Rochelle 1 0-0 3, Abigail Clements 1 0-3 2, MaKenzie Greenlee 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 1-7 43.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 6 (Riherd 2, Quinn 2, Lewis 2). West Fork 6 (Winfrey 3, M.J. Lovett, Donahue, Rochelle).