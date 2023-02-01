Lincoln Library ready for new year

Hello from Lincoln Public Library! The ladies and I were commenting on what beautiful snows we have had this winter. At this time the weather forecasters are saying something is going to happen with snow/ice next week (which is this week by now). We shall see.

We just wanted you all to know how much we appreciate your kindness and patience when it comes to us closing due to holidays and bad weather. Thank you so much for your understanding. We want you all to be safe at home, snug and warm with your families, when bad weather comes and I want the same for my staff. Usually in Arkansas bad weather lasts only a couple of days. So you know we will be open again for business as soon as possible.

So far everyone has loved the new taller shelving we have. Taller shelves mean more space and that means more books and DVDs for you to enjoy. Your support means the world to us as we continue to give you great, quality service for all who walk through our doors. We strive to help members, not just from this community but the surrounding communities as well. We have no secrets here so, if you have a question, please feel free to ask us. If you are having some problems with your items, let us know and we will see if we can help. Maybe you have a list of great books that you believe others will enjoy; let us know.

Starting off another new year here in Lincoln, we celebrate you, our patrons! This spring we will turn eight years old. Wow, where did the time go? So thankful you are on this journey with us!

Come by and check us out.