Mercy Saints alive, PG boys roll 59-28

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Saints found themselves in dire need of mercy with the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship fourth quarter continuous running clock activated.

Prairie Grove avenged a 41-40 loss on Jan. 6 at Springdale by blowing out Shiloh Christian, 59-28, in 4A-1 Conference boys basketball action Friday at Tiger Arena. Eric Henderson scored 19 points to lead three Tigers in double figures. Sophomore Jace Edwards chipped in 13, and senior Austin Henry tacked in 12 off the bench.

"I'm telling you that was probably one of our better four quarter efforts of the year," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston. "We played really well, kind of clicking offensively. Defensively, I feel like we're improving each and every game. Offensively has kind of been a slower go but I think it may be coming together at the right time near the end of the season entering the conference tournament."

The Tigers led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, then reeled off a 22-4 run in the second quarter with Henry putting on a show. He knocked down two 3-point shots, sandwiched around a baseline drive in which he switched the ball from his right to left hand in mid-air and scored. Later in the period, Henry followed a miss by Sam Kidd, who took a steal down-court.

Senior Tate Benoit set a screen, then handed off to Henderson, who buried a trifecta as the Tigers went up 35-16 at halftime.

"Friday night was a big win for us. Obviously, we wanted to come back and get Shiloh. It's the Shiloh rivalry," Benoit said.

Henderson nailed a pair of 3-pointers along with a floater and Sam Kidd's acrobatic under-handed scoop shot as Prairie Grove began the third on a 9-2 run that stretched the Tigers' lead to 44-18 exactly halfway through the period.

"We needed that one against Shiloh. I think the first time we played them, we had a bad game. We know that we played well Friday night against Shiloh and it will help us in the long run, definitely with our seeding," Edwards said.

Edwards' confidence is picking up offensively. He nailed a trio of 3-pointers against the Saints, highlighted by back-to-back treys that pushed the lead to over 30 in the last two minutes of the third, which ended with the Tigers leading 58-24.

"If I'm open, I'm going to start shooting more, yes sir," Edwards said.

Edmiston senses a spark from the offensive output could serve the Tigers well in the coming weeks.

"I feel like if we get that offense as jelled as the defense is right now, we're going to be a team that guys are going to have to reckon with in the tournament," Edmiston said.

Prairie Grove 59, Shiloh Christian 28

Shiloh Christian^12^4^8^4^--^28

Prairie Grove^13^22^23^1^--^59

Prairie Grove (6-14, 2-7): Eric Henderson 5 4-5 19, Jace Edwards 5 0-0 13, Austin Henry 5 0-0 12, Sam Kidd 3 0-0 6, Cole Edmiston 2 0-0 5, Tate Benoit 0 3-6 3, Evan Weyl 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 8-13 59.

Shiloh Christian (3-19, 2-7): Connor Riggins 2 0-0 6, Caleb Arnold 2 0-0 6, Duke Bowman 2 0-0 4, Owen Baublits 2 0-2 4, Player 1 1-2 3, Walker Shankle 1 0-0 2, Seth Lowe 1 0-0 2, Benjamin Holler 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 2-6 28.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 11 (Henderson 5, Edwards 3, Henry 2, Edmiston). Shiloh Christian 4 (Riggins 2, No. 24 Arnold 2).