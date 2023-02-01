PG Council discusses raising sanitation rates

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council on Jan. 23 heard several different options to raise sanitation rates and agreed to consider an ordinance on a rate increase at its February meeting.

Chuck Wiley, director of public works, in December recommended a rate increase to generate the funds needed to hire a new sanitation department employee, as well as help with additional sanitation expenses. Boston Mountain Solid Waste District increased its fees 9% for 2023.

The council asked him to come back with a proposal.

Wiley offered four choices for rate increases per month per customer at the meeting: $1.50, $1.75, $2 and $2.50. He provided the council with the amount of revenue each increase would generate, along with the wages for a new employee.

After some discussion, the council agreed it preferred the lowest amount, $1.50 per month per customer, with smaller increases every two years. Wiley said a $1.50 per month increase would bring in enough revenue to hire another employee and meet Boston Mountain's increased fees.

The increase would be for all residential sanitation customers to be implemented over the next four years, Wiley said in a follow-up email. For 2023, the increase would be $1.50 per month, followed by increases of 50 cents per month in 2025 and 2027 respectively, the email states.

However, during the annual budget review if the funding needs for employees were met because of more customers and more revenue, the city council could vote to suspend the 2025 and 2027 projected increases, according to the email.

Wiley told council members he would do what they wanted in terms of a rate increase but also urged them to look at the proposed numbers he submitted.

"We don't want to try to visit this again in two years," Wiley said. "We want to look for a long term solution where maybe we could go to six, seven, eight years again before we look at rate increases because it hasn't been increased since 2014."

According to the city website, current residential rates range from Level 1, which costs $8.50 per month, up to Level 8, which has a charge of $30.00 per month. The higher the level a resident purchases, the more services are added, the website states.

With the tiered four-year plan, Wiley said the city should be able to hire another sanitation employee at the end of the four years, if needed.

Council member Brea Gragg said she was a big fan of step plans and asked how far the city could make it on $1.50. Wiley said two years. Gragg said she was in favor of a jump every two years, adding she thought this would increase transparency.

City council members said they felt OK with the increase. Gragg said she thinks they should put in the ordinance the amount of the step increase of 50 cents per month in 2025 and 2027 just so people would be aware of it.

During the meeting, council member Doug Stumbaugh asked Wiley if the increase was enough to cover a truck replacement over four years as well as the cost of the additional employee, and Wiley responded that the sanitation department has always reserved funds for truck replacements.

"We've always reserved. I think we're reserving 50,000 (dollars) a year now, which covers the truck every four years," Wiley said. "But we have gradually increased that reserve number through the years."

He also said that the city is going to have to purchase more sanitation trucks as it gets bigger and has to run more routes.

Administrative assistant Larry Oelrich said city staff also is looking at commercial sanitation rates because of the amount of commercial volume that the city is picking up.

"We have some of the commercial users that are not getting charged for the full volume that they're contributing to our dumping," Oelrich told council members.

The city has been doing an analysis on commercial sanitation costs for the last 30 days and will look at it over the next 30 days to get final numbers together, Oelrich said.

In other action, the council approved a resolution approving a contract with Steven Parker and his firm, WWC Law, for legal needs for 2023. The contract calls for an hourly rate of $175 for legal services. Services by paralegals will be $35 per hour and services performed by law clerks will be $25 per hour. These are the same fees charged in 2022.

The hourly rates do not include services, such as travel expenses, extraordinary postage, witness fees or investigative fees.

Parker has served as Prairie Grove's city attorney since November 2006.