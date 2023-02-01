Police arrest Fayetteville man for hit and run

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police arrested Thomas Martin Bemberg, 34, of Fayetteville, on Jan. 23 in connection with hit and run (with injuries), battery second degree against a law enforcement officer, DWI, reckless driving and refusal to submit, according to a police incident report.

Police were dispatched after receiving a call about a hit and run accident in the area of U.S. Highway 62 and South Mock Street. It was reported that a Buick passenger car was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on Highway 62 into oncoming traffic. Police received a call that the vehicle struck two vehicles.

After police arrived on the scene, officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle and reported an odor of marijuana was coming from the suspect, identified as Bemberg, and from the vehicle. Officer Tyler Smith reported that the vehicle was missing its front driver side tire and only had part of the rim remaining on the vehicle.

The reports show that Bemberg seemed confused, made odd statements to the officer and wouldn't follow the officer's instructions. The suspect was told to take nine steps and then reached out and slapped the officer across the left side of his face, according to the report.

The officer immediately grabbed Bemberg and told him to put his hands behind his back, but Bemberg continued to resist. Bemberg was taken to the Garland County Detention Center and continued to resist deputies at the center. Smith said he was informed that two people were injured in the hit and run accidents.