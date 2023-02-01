Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Andrew Amburgery, 41, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Devon Woodall, 36, of Haywood, Okla., was cited Jan. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Koonz, 48, of Cane Hill, was cited Jan. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shedrickia Baymon, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Barton, 36, of Farmington, was cited Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jarrod Neal, 23, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Harlin Price, 22, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jordan Julios, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joe Watson, 62, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Summer Kidd, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Levi Wright, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kirsten Lowery, 25, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nathiel Lowery, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 0 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nicholas Rolfe, 31, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tasha Turner, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jennifer Becnel, 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 9 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, violation of implied consent, no drivers license, expired tags.

Crystal Goodhart, 40, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew Canada, 42, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brittany Smith, 34, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Wyatt Slaughter, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Douglas Hill, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 11 in connection with domestic battery third degree, interference with emergency communications second degree.

Candance Murdock, 44, of Cane Hill, was arrested Jan. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Prisicilla Piearcy, 52, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nicole Cagle, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Elizabeth Fisk, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 13 in connection with DWI ACV, open container, violation of implied consent.

Kyle Johnson, 39, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 10 in connection with driving on suspended license, open container, PDP, no liability insurance, possession of controlled substances Schedule VI, no interlock device.

Ivan Zambrano, 30, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 14 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, no liability insurance.

Jeffery Smith, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandon Atkinson, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Amy Morrow, 46, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gavin Gardner Knight, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rickey Harrington, 52, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Paul Pitts, 50, of West Fork, was arrested Jan. 17 in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property.

Cheri Jackson, 52, of Pea Ridge, was arrested Jan. 17 in connection with disorderly conducted, P.I., PG city ordinance.

Trevor Woodcock, 36, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tarrion Morrison, 23, of Farmington, was cited Jan. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 17-year-old male was cited Jan. 23 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Wendy Lycan, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 20 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to transfer vehicle registration.

Garrett Myers, 32, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 20 in connection with possession of a controlled substance Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to register vehicle.

Gunnar Caudle, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 19 in connection with DUI, possession of alcohol by a minor, improper land usage, defective headlamp.

A 17-year-old male of Prairie Grove was arrested Jan. 25 in connection with terroristic threatening second.

FARMINGTON

Ryan Taylor, 49, of Rogers, was arrested Jan. 12 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Christopher Morgan, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 13 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Courtney Klinefelter, 30, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 13 on a warrant for comtempt of court.

Sarah Eastres, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Emmanuel Olvera, 21, of Summers, was arrested Jan. 14 in connection with inattentive driving, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, DWI.

Miles Lewis, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Kevin Phillips, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 15 in connection with DWI, violation of implied consent.

Amy Morrow, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Haylen Thomas, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Michelle Holst, 54, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Garrett Woodward, 29, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

David Blackburn, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Misti Osborn, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 18 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Brandon Doss, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 19 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Marco Gutierrez, 31, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gregory Kass, 64, of Farmington, was cited Jan. 20 in connection with domestic battering third degree.

Ashley Golden, 33, of Bentonville, was cited Jan. 20 in connection with domestic battering, third degree.

Christopher Terry, 49, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 23 in connection with driving on a suspended license.

Joseph Bullard, 31, of Farmington was cited Jan. 23 in connection with criminal mischief.

Randy Frye, 51, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 23 in connection with fraud, DWI, inattentive driving, ignition interlock devices violation and on Jan. 24 on a warrant of contempt of court.

Kevin Wilburn, 43, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Trey Richardson, 48, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 24 on a warrant for contempt of court.