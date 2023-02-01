Restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Jan. 18

Dollar General

76 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Two cans dented on the edge/seal were on the shelf for sale.

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pitman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Rodent droppings are present in the drawers and cabinets. Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate. Three cans of food were dented on the edge. There is a buildup of dust along the trim of the walls, vent and fan lighting. Permit is expired.

Simple Simon's Pizza

308 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate. Men's restroom does not have a handwash sign. Facility lacks sanitizer test strips. The vent near the pizza oven has a buildup of debris. Current permit is not displayed.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Lincoln Senior Activity Center, 116 E. Park St., Lincoln.

