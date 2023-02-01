S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G bee

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Audrey Bell with Farmington Middle School made it to the top five in the 2023 Washington County Spelling Bee on Saturday at Farmington High School's Performing Arts Center. The spelling bee started with 41 students. After 11 rounds, Ryan Fan of McNair Middle School in Fayetteville won the 2023 bee.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Audrey Bell with Farmington Middle School made it to the top five in the 2023 Washington County Spelling Bee on Saturday at Farmington High School's Performing Arts Center. The spelling bee started with 41 students. After 11 rounds, Ryan Fan of McNair Middle School in Fayetteville won the 2023 bee.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Audrey Bell with Farmington Middle School made it to the top five in the 2023 Washington County Spelling Bee on Saturday at Farmington High School's Performing Arts Center. The spelling bee started with 41 students. After 11 rounds, Ryan Fan of McNair Middle School in Fayetteville won, correctly spelling cirrhosis.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Jameson Dowty, a student at Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary in Farmington, was in the top eight for the 2023 Washington County Spelling Bee on Saturday in Farmington. Other area students in the spelling bee were Samson Cavin from Bob Folsom Elementary, Makayla Cox from Farmington Junior High, Quade Parker from Prairie Grove Junior High and Owen Powondra of Prairie Grove Middle School.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Jameson Dowty, a student at Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary in Farmington, was in the top eight for the 2023 Washington County Spelling Bee on Saturday in Farmington. Other area students in the spelling bee were Samson Cavin from Bob Folsom Elementary, Makayla Cox from Farmington Junior High, Quade Parker from Prairie Grove Junior High and Owen Powondra of Prairie Grove Middle School.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Jameson Dowty, a student at Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary in Farmington, was in the top 10 for the 2023 Washington County Spelling Bee on Saturday in Farmington. Other area students in the spelling bee were Samson Cavin from Bob Folsom Elementary, Makayla Cox from Farmington Junior High, Quade Parker from Prairie Grove Junior High and Owen Powondra of Prairie Grove Middle School.