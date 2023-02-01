Manage Subscription
Show stealer

by Mark Humphrey | February 1, 2023 at 7:40 a.m.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Stealing the show. Lincoln head football coach Reed Mendoza gets some hands-on help from his daughter, Jolle Kate, 2, who appears fascinated by the operation of the basketball scoreboard control panel during Colors Day games versus West Fork on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Wolfpack Arena.

