State Park programs and tours

Friday, Feb. 3

2--3 p.m. -- Historic House Tour, meet at Hindman Hall (Admission: $6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free).

3--4 p.m. -- Battlefield Tour, meet at Hindman Hall.

Saturday, Feb. 4

10--10:45 a.m. – Civil War Battle Flags, meet at Hindman Hall.

2--3 p.m. – Historic House Tour, meet at Hindman Hall (Admission: $6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free).

3--4 p.m. -- Battlefield Tour, meet at Hindman Hall.

Sunday, Feb. 5

2--3 p.m. – Historic House Tour

5:30--6:00 pm – Curator Corner, Our curator will showcase items from the park's collection so you can discover the history they reveal. Meet at the Collection Management Facility, next to the Amphitheater.

Friday, Feb. 10

2--3 p.m. -- Historic House Tour, meet at Hindman Hall (Admission: $6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free).

3--4:00 p.m -- Battlefield Tour, meet at Hindman Hall.

Saturday, Feb. 11

10--10:45 a.m. – Civil War Letters, meet at Hindman Hall.

2--3 p.m. – Historic House Tour, meet at Hindman Hall. (Admission: $6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free).

3--4 p.m. -- Battlefield Tour, meet at Hindman Hall.

Sunday, Feb. 12

2--3 p.m. – Historic House Tour, meet at Hindman Hall. (Admission: $6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free).

5:30--6:00 pm – Curator Corner, Our curator will showcase items from the park's collection so you can discover the history they reveal. Meet at the Collection Management Facility, next to the Amphitheater.