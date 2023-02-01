Tigers improving despite loss to Eagles

HUNTSVILLE -- With sophomore Jace Edwards dogging Huntsville star Mason Davidson the Tigers stayed with the Eagles but couldn't steal a win, losing Saturday, Jan. 28, 60-54, at the Eagles' Activity Center.

"He likes to get to the rim, he likes to draw fouls, he likes to get to the line. It's pretty tough, but I think we could have done a better job. I think the next time we play them we'll be better prepared," Edwards said.

Edwards prevented Davidson from scoring at will and drew a charge on the Eagle who lit up Shiloh Christian for 49 points in January. He scored 32 points against Berryville Friday and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his high school career.

"That's Davidson's game, getting to the basket. I thought Jace did a phenomenal job of just staying in front of him as best he could. He's a good enough player, you're not going to shut him out, but you got to try to limit him as much as you can. What Jace did along with help, I thought we did a great job in that game," Edmiston said.

Davidson scored 22 points and Edwards eventually fouled out, but he did enough things on defense to keep Prairie Grove in the game.

"I always got to step up and do what Coach Edmiston wants us to do, we got to execute to the best of our ability and I think it will lead to more wins, hopefully," Edwards said.

Senior Tate Benoit said the Tigers rode momentum for Friday's 59-28 blowout win at home over Shiloh Christian, and tried to stay sharp off that on the road at Huntsville.

"It was a really good win Friday night and we tried to carry it in to Saturday. We came in with a lot of intensity," Benoit said. "We kept that up. We were able to to come here [to Huntsville] Saturday and play a really good game."

The Eagles (14-8, 8-2), which had dropped a 70-52 conference loss to Berryville Friday, labored to fend off the Tigers. Huntsville built a 32-22 lead midway through the second quarter, but soon found out that wasn't safe.

Edwards drained a three and hit a free-throw-line jumper with Kayden McCubin scoring in between for the Eagles. Henderson and Sam Kidd combined to make 3-of-5 free throws hacking the lead down to 34-30 at halftime

The Tigers scored the first two baskets of the third on a Henderson bank shot and Benoit's layup off a cut that knotted the score at 34-all.

Huntsville got ahead 51-42 going into the fourth, but never could shake the Tigers. Henderson found Benoit cutting to the basket for a layup and Austin Henry transformed a steal into an easy bucket to narrow the scored to 56-52 at the 3:01 mark of the fourth. Huntsville never led by more than six the rest of the way.

Edmiston remains hopeful the Tigers can put together a late season surge and carry that into the district tournament.

"Each and every night that you go out, you want to get better and better and be peaking going into that tournament time and I think we're ascending as opposed to descending right now," Edmiston said. "We just kind of got to keep the foot on the gas and keep getting better, keep improving and keep coming together. I think down the road we're going to give some people some problems."

Huntsville 60, Prairie Grove 54

Prairie Grove^16^14^12^12^--^54

Huntsville^24^10^17^9^--^60

Huntsville (14-8, 8-2): Mason Davidson 7 11-13 25, Troy Lambert 5 0-0 14, Kayden McCubin 5 0-0 11, Kobe Ogden 2 0-0 6, Amos Mayes 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 11-13 60.

Prairie Grove (6-15, 2-8): Eric Henderson 10 2-3 25, Tate Benoit 5 0-0 10, Jace Edwards 4 1-1 10, Sam Kidd 2 1-2 5 Austin Henry 2 0-1 4. Totals 23 4-7 54.

3-Point Goals -- Huntsville 7 (Lambert 4, Ogden 2, McCubin). Prairie Grove 4 (Henderson 3, Edwards).