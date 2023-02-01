Tigers measure improvement

HARRISON -- Harrison hosted the Lendel Thomas Classic and handed out a 67-43 loss to Prairie Grove to conclude the boys basketball action for the Tigers in the tournament on Dec. 30.

As lopsided as that loss appeared on the scoreboard, Tiger fans could still celebrate something -- a considerable improvement over a Feb. 15, 2022, season-ending 57-22 blowout at the hands of the Goblins in the 4A-1 District tournament held at Pea Ridge.

Harrison has since reverted to Class 5A status for basketball and this marked the first meeting of the schools since the disaster of a game that likely prompted a number of quality athletes not to come out for the sport this season.

In last season's contest, Prairie Grove could barely get a shot off against Harrison's tenacious man-to-man. The now graduated Landon Semrad was the only Tiger who could seem to create a shot for himself and the final score reflected those struggles.

The good news coming out of the December loss shows up in that Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston can measure improvement. The Tigers had 23 points at halftime, a total they never attained throughout four quarters in the 2022 District tournament while facing the Goblins.

The Tigers defended the perimeter with much better spacing than last season when they allowed the Goblins to knock down a dozen 3-pointers. Prairie Grove nearly cut that in half with Harrison making a total of seven 3-pointers.

Tate Benoit, Alex Abshier and Jace Edwards scored six points apiece to lead the Tigers while Cole Cecil (14), Blake Shrum (13) and William Scribner (12) combined for 39 Goblin points.

Harrison 67, Prairie Grove 43

Prairie Grove^11^12^8^12^--^43

Harrison^18^23^19^5^--^67

Harrison (10-5, 0-0): Cole Cecil 5 3-3 14, Blake Shrum 5 0-1 13, William Scribner 5 0-0 12, Hayden Martin 4 0-2 8, Kason Hilligass 3 0-0 7, No. 5 Player 2 0-0 4, Maddox Bell 1 1-2 3, Blaise Bonds 1 0-0 2, No. 24 Player 1 0-2 2. Totals 28 4-10 67.

Prairie Grove (5-8, 1-1): Tate Benoit 3 0-0 6, Alex Abshier 3 0-0 6, Jace Edwards 3 0-0 6, Eric Henderson 2 0-0 5, Cole Ashley 2 0-2 5, Austin Henry 1 2-2 4, Sam Kidd 2 0-0 4, Charlie Nunn 1 0-0 3, Luke Bannon 1 0-0 2, Will Lanier 1 0-0 2, Evan Weyl 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 2-6 43.

3-Point Goals -- Harrison 7 (Shrum 3, Scribner 2, Hilligass, Cecil). Prairie Grove 3 (Henderson, Ashley, Nunn).