Valley Springs bangs up Lady Wolves

LINCOLN -- Valley Springs used a 12-4 run over the latter half of the opening quarter to establish a double digit lead and went on to beat Lincoln, 83-39, in 3A-1 girls basketball Monday, Jan. 23.

The Lady Tigers (22-9, 7-1) scored the first six points of the game before Lincoln (7-17, 1-7) rallied with six straight points to draw even. Sarah Snodgrass, in her third game back from injuries, hit the first of two free throws. Lena Skogen rebounded the miss and fed Tabor Lewis for a short jumper. Snodgrass' activity on the boards enabled Lily Riherd to take a long rebound. Riherd dribbled into the front court and snapped a 3-pointer from the wing, tying the game at 6-6 with 4:50 left in the first quarter.

That's when Valley Springs began to pull away. Camie Moore hit a driving bank shot and Katey Henson drained a three to start the Lady Tigers' run. Lincoln hung around briefly with Riherd flashing across the lane and sticking a jumper and Skogen scoring on the low block off a Brinkley Moreton penetration and dish that made it 13-10 with just inside two minutes to go in the first.

Moore had a putback, then Eliza Drewry and Aidan Gorton added 3-point shots for Valley Springs, sandwiched around a pair of Lady Tiger free throws as they scored the last 10 points of the period and Lincoln fell behind, 23-10, in the first quarter.

Kaylin Osnes blocked a 3-point attempt and Valley Springs lost the rebound out of bounds to start the second quarter but the Lady Tigers outscored Lincoln 19-9 in the second and led 42-19 at halftime.

Snodgrass went 0 for 6 in the first half and got bumped on several drives; only once was a foul called.

At one point when the rebound went out of bounds and was awarded to Valley Springs, Lincoln coach Emilianne Cox asked, "What about the foul? Wasn't that a foul?"

Lincoln again made the first play of the quarter in the third with sophomore Makayla Quinn, who scored 14 points, nailing a 3-pointer. The Lady Wolves gave up a 4-point play at the other end to Moore. That was the sort of call Lincoln wasn't getting at home. One of the Lady Tigers came down across Quinn's shoulder after she released the shot on a kick-out by Addie Pershall, who penetrated the paint, but there was no 4-point play opportunity for the Lady Wolves.

At the 5:58 mark of the third Snodgrass yanked down an offensive rebound. She powered up a shot in traffic, couldn't get a call, but had her own rebound. The ball got banged away and awarded to Valley Springs. The Lady Tigers hit a 3-point shot at the other end, chalking up a 5-point swing on the no call.

The Lady Tigers led 68-29 after three quarters and coasted to the 83-39 final.

Valley Springs 83, Lincoln 39

Valley Springs^23^19^17^15^--^83

Lincoln^10^9^10^10^--^39

Lincoln (7-17, 1-7): Makayla Quinn 4 2-2 14, Lily Riherd 2 1-2 6, Sarah Snodgrass 1 3-6 5, Addie Pershall 1 1-2 4, Brinkley Moreton 2 0-0 4, Lena Skogen 1 0-0 2, Tabor Lewis 1 0-0 2, Saylor Stidham 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-12 39.

Valley Springs (22-9, 7-1): Savannah Ketchum 7 4-4 18, Camie Moore 5 1-1 14, Macy Willis 4 5-6 14, Katie Wilburn 4 0-0 10, Eliza Drewry 3 0-0 9, Tayla Trammell 3 2-2 8, Aidan Gorton 2 0-0 6, Katey Henson 1 1-2 4. Totals 29 13-15 83.

3-Point Goals: Valley Springs 12 (Moore 3, Drewry 3, Winburn 2, Gorton 2, Henson, Willis). Lincoln 6 (Quinn 4, Pershall, Riherd).

5^Aidan Gorton^F - 5' 6" - Senior

10^Katey Henson^G - 5' 5" - Junior

11^Macy Willis^G - 5' 5" - Sophomore

13^Katie Wilburn^G - 5' 2" - Sophomore

15^Tayla Trammell^F - 5' 11" - Sophomore

22^Eliza Drewry^Junior

24^Camie Moore^Junior

25^Kate Lynn Bogle^G - 5' 5" - Junior

31^Savannah Ketchum^Junior

32^Tia Morris^F - 5' 6" - Senior