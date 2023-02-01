WCEL Obituaries for Feb. 1, 2023

photo - Brauning, Davis

Remington Wayne Brauning

Remington Wayne Brauning, of Lincoln, passed away two months before his fifth birthday on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born on March 27, 2018, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the son of Savanna Shewmaker and Jesse Jones.

He was welcomed on the other side by his infant sister, Kimber; his Uncle Tony Faddis; and grandparents Raymond and Terry Crittenden.

Survivors include his parents, Savanna Shewmaker, Jesse Jones; sisters, Presleigh, Brynleigh, and Lilly; brothers, Colten and Ruger; grandparents, Margaret Shewmaker, Lisa and Tim Burnett; his aunts Whitney Moniz, and Suzanna Shewmaker, Uncle Cory Shewmaker, as well as numerous cousins and loved ones.

Although his life was short, he has impacted more than most people do in their entire lifetime. He taught us all that no matter how difficult things can be, life is what you make it. To Remington, life was full of love and happiness. He lit up any room with just his eyes and smile.

Funeral service was held Monday, January 30, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Martha Davis

Martha Davis, age 87, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her home in Farmington, Arkansas. She was born June 25, 1935, in Eldorado, Oklahoma, the daughter of Marion and Mae (Nichols) Davis.

Martha loved teaching as a professor at the University of Arkansas, spending time outdoors especially gardening, and preparing wonderful meals for friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Davis, two step sons, Donnie Joe Davis and Roger Dale Davis, and one step daughter, Darla Jean Davis, two brothers, Norman Davis and Claude Davis, two sisters, Mildred Gore and Wilma Davis.

Survivors include two daughters, Jody Davis and Marion Davis Dunagan both of Farmington, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Sara Dunagan of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two sisters, Mary Hamann of California, and Maxine Davis of De Queen, Arkansas; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Martha's memory.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Marjorie Loraine Grant

Marjorie Loraine Grant, age 95, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born September 28, 1927, in Farmington, Arkansas, the daughter of Tiff Thomas and Lillie Isbell (Rhine) Beeks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pitmon Grant, her parents, two daughters, Peggy Smith and Pauline Hines, one grandson, James Melvin Pergeson, three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include one brother, Howard Beeks; grandchildren, Diane Corey of Greenbriar, Arkansas, Kim Smith Wright and her husband Joey of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Kerri Brady and husband Chris of Lincoln, Arkansas, Billy Smith and his wife Tammy of West Fork, Arkansas; Margie Sparks of Little Rock, Arkansas, Roxianna Powell of New Mexico, Erick Pergeson of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Don Pergeson and his wife Michelle of Tulsa, Oklahoma; great grandchildren, Al Moats and his wife Lindsey, Shelby Elsey and her husband Coty, Whitney Cornett and her husband Kyle, Justin Wright and Jayson Grant Wright, Kandace Hornsby and husband Clayton, Kevin Logue and wife Cassi, Jamie Madewell and her husband Jake, and Michael Pergeson and his wife Marcie, Tracie Mattos and her husband Aaron, James Pergeson and his wife Shelby, and Cierra Preston and her husband Jordan, Ashley Chavez and her husband Rudy, Samantha Tinke and her husband Brandon, and Aaron Aderholt and his wife Tammy, and Shawn Sparks; great great grandchildren Hunter, Hadley, Dakota, Timber, Kynley, Kamden, Braylee, Malachi, Gauge, Colton, Colby, Jayton, Jarrett, Jacelyn, Chaycie, Chancie, Channing, William, Lou, Oliver, McKenzie, Kayden, Zane, Knoxlyn, Shawna, Ashton, Emberlyn, Brock; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Monday, January 30, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Katharine 'Kit' B. Marion Yancey

Katharine "Kit" B. Marion Yancey, 81, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Lincoln, Arkansas. She was born December 31, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Claude F. and Katharine Ann (Boynton) Markle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Yancey, and her parents.

Survivors include her son, Chris Marion; one brother, Claude F. Markle Jr.; grandson, Braxton Marion; one nephew, Todd Markle, and one niece, Amanda Hoffman.

Funeral service was held January 31, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Dutch Mills Cemetery.

