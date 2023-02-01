Wet, heavy snow brings fun times, scenic views

Submitted photo T.A. Sampson shared this photo she took on her property called Springfield Ranch in Cane Hill of the wet, heavy snow that covered most of Northwest Arkansas on Jan. 25.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader City of Farmington public works employees clear streets on the morning of Jan. 25 for the city's residents. A heavy, wet snow fell throughout the night of Jan. 24 into Jan. 25.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Crews for the city of Prairie Grove were out early the morning of Jan. 25 clearing the main roads and side roads for residents. According to the National Weather Service, the Fayetteville area had about 8 inches of snow on Jan. 24-25.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Abigail Morris of Prairie Grove plays in the snow with her 10-month-old daughter, Amelia, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Morris built a snowman the perfect size for her daughter to see. Amelia kept trying to grab the snowman's head.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Eli Harris, 5, and his older sister, Ella Harris, 9, are being pulled by their father to go sled on one of the hills at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Submitted photo This snowman could be seen on Spring Mountain Drive in Mountain View Estates in Farmington on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Many snowmen could be seen in front yards in Farmington and Prairie Grove following the snowfall on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Jansen Long, 9, was working hard with the heavy, wet snow on Jan. 25 to build a big snowball. He was playing in the snow at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park with his family.

Submitted photo Arlene Stilwell of Farmington captured this snowy scenic photo looking through a window of a cardinal in a snow-covered tree.

