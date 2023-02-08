Another round of winter weather

Submitted photo Crews in Farmington cleared all main roads last week, including Clyde Carnes Road, above, Southwinds, Rheas Mill, Broyles Street, Jim Brooks Road, Double Springs Road and County Road 62.

Crews in Farmington cleared all main roads last week, including Clyde Carnes Road, above, Southwinds, Rheas Mill, Broyles Street, Jim Brooks Road, Double Springs Road and County Road 62.

As streets began to be cleared for traffic, customers slowly returned to shop at businesses in downtown Prairie Grove toward the end of the week.

A city of Prairie Grove tractor clears Neal Street in front of Luginbuel Funeral Home. Northwest Arkansas had several wintry fronts last week that blanketed streets with snow and icy conditions.

A snowy, icy scene at Mock Park in Prairie Grove last week.

