Cards demolish Blackhawks’ visions of grandeur

FARMINGTON -- Visions of grandeur danced in Pea Ridge heads with the Blackhawks entertaining notions of claiming the 4A-1 Eastern Division championship, but Farmington nixed that with a 63-31 road win.

C.W. McCall may have described the Friday, Jan. 27 scenario best in his "Wolf Creek Pass" album released 48 years ago with a lyric in the title cut describing a futile attempt to slow down an out-of-control 18-wheeler headed down the side of an infamous Colorado mountain road when the brakes failed.

"It was sort of like stepping on a plum."

Farmington improved to 26-0 overall and 10-0 in the 4A-1 Conference while hanging a third league loss on the Blackhawks (16-9, 7-3). Layne Taylor racked up 29 points, 5 assists and 4 steals with Jaxon Berry chipping in 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks and Caleb Blakely adding 8 points and 8 rebounds, 2 steals, an assist and block for Farmington.

Former Cardinal Zion Whitmore, who transferred from Farmington to Pea Ridge, rebounded his own miss after Berry rejected him on the game's opening possession. Farmington stripped Josh Turner as he tried to drive into the paint and Sam Wells stole the ball. He quickly found Layne Taylor, who knocked down his patented free-throw-line pull-up.

On the next Blackhawk set, Josh Blakely rotated over and blocked Cates' layup. Josh Blakely earned the "Lockdown Defender" award with 4 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks.

A charging foul gave the ball back to Pea Ridge and Whitmore hit from the jump circle tying the game at 2-2.

Both teams misfired on 3-point attempts. Caleb Blakely rebounded and threw the ball to Layne Taylor. He immediately connected with Berry breaking away for a contested layup. James Bledsoe prevented a dunk, but Berry adjusted nicely and laid the ball in off the backboard.

Pea Ridge committed a traveling violation. After walking the ball across mid-court, Layne Taylor drove hard to the basket, then spun left, shaking Whitmore and drawing Blackhawk Ben Wheeler, a 6-feet-6 junior looking to block a shot, off his feet.

Layne Taylor hit the shot off the elbow in the paint and converted the 3-point play when Wheeler fouled him.

Coming out of a Pea Ridge time-out, Whitmore got caught pushing off and was whistled for the charging foul, turning the ball over to Farmington.

On offense, Berry sank a left-handed floater as Farmington opened up a 9-2 lead.

Cates threw the ball away, giving the Cardinals an extra possession. Layne Taylor beat a double team and drew a foul while passing off. Farmington in-bounded underneath its own basket. Layne Taylor curled around and drilled a trifecta from the left corner and suddenly Pea Ridge was staring at a 10-point deficit, 12-2, with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Blackhawk dreams of pulling off an upset were about to get dashed.

It was like the Grinch reaching into the bubble above the head of a sleeping who on Christmas Eve, swiping a sugar plum, then throwing it on the floor and stomping on it.

Cates got the bounce on a jumper in the lane to briefly interrupt Farmington's momentum, but following turnovers by both teams, Berry made 1-of-2 free throws. Josh Blakely controlled an offensive rebound on the right wing. He cleared it to Wells, who passed cross-court to Layne Taylor. Layne Taylor let a 3-ball fly from three steps beyond the arc and found nothing but net.

The Cardinal lead bumped up to 16-4 at the 2:06 mark and they led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter Josh Blakely blasted a Blackhawk shot. His twin brother, Caleb Blakely took the rebound into the front court. He patiently handed off to Berry on the wing, who in turn, found Layne Taylor coming into the offense at the top-of-the-key. Layne Taylor faked a 3-point shot, then drove to the goal, finishing with a spectacular scoop shot off the backboard and drawing a foul. He added the free throw for a 25-11 Cardinal lead.

Farmington stayed in front, 38-13, at the half.

Layne Taylor added to his highlight reel in the third. He jumped an outlet pass, stealing the ball away from Whitmore and staying in-bounds in front of his dad, Farmington head coach Johnny Taylor, on the Cardinal bench. Layne Taylor turned his shoulder toward the goal, took two left-handed dribbles before going behind-his-back to penetrate the lane. As two Blackhawks collapsed on him, Layne Taylor threw an over-the-shoulder assist to Jaeden Newsom for a layup that stretched the Cardinal lead to 48-16.

At one point, Layne Taylor received the ball 90 feet from the goal and dribbled all the way with his left hand. Pea Ridge did not cut off his path to the basket. His right hand never touched the ball as he blew past two defenders and laid it in to build a 53-18 cushion. The Blackhawks got the last bucket of the quarter to make the score 53-20 going into the fourth, but at that juncture, a running clock made the remainder of the game go by fast.

"Layne had a complete performance and did a great job of taking and reading what the defense gave him," Farmington coach Johnny Taylor said. "Layne is a great communicator and a coach on the floor. This year's team has a lot of talent and that allows Layne the opportunity to contribute in multiple ways."

Farmington 63, Pea Ridge 31

Farmington^20^18^15^10^--^63

Pea Ridge^9^4^7^11^--^31

Pea Ridge (16-9, 7-3): Bric Cates 5 6-7 16, Josh Turner 1 4-4 6, Colton Thurman 1 0-0 3, Ben Wheeler 0 2-2 2, Zion Whitmore 1 0-0 2, Evan Anderson 0 2-2 2. Totals 7 8-17 31.

Farmington (26-0, 10-0): Layne Taylor 11 5-6 29, Jaxon Berry 3 3-4 9, Caleb Blakely 3 2-2 8, Maddox Mahan 2 0-0 5, Sam Kirkman 2 0-0 5, Josh Blakely 2 0-1 4, Jaeden Newsom 1 0-0 2. Totals

3-Point Goals -- Pea Ridge 1 (Thurman). Farmington 4 (L. Taylor 2, Mahan, Kirkman).