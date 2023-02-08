Submitted photo Prairie Grove city council members Tony Cunningham and Doug Stumbaugh received their certificates for completing the level 2 certified municipal official class in 2022 at the winter conference for the Arkansas Municipal League. The classes were municipal finance 201, disaster preparedness and leadership 101. Both also received their certificates for completing six hours of continuing education to maintain their certified municipal official certification.

Print Headline: Continuing education

