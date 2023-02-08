Forensic audit: Lady Cardinals vs. Pea Ridge

FARMINGTON -- A string of four straight bad calls or "no calls" late in the first half prompted Farmington coach Brad Johnson to protest on the road at Pea Ridge.

Johnson was rewarded for exercising his constitutional right to petition the government for a redress of grievances with a technical foul.

Other than that the Lady Cardinals (24-1, 10-0) rolled. Marin Adams had 15 points and five rebounds, along with an assist, steal and blocked shot to lead 11 different players in scoring as Farmington remain unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play with a 67-22 victory at Pea Ridge.

If the officials couldn't get it right in the last 26.3 seconds of the second quarter, they would at least let everybody in the gym know who was in control, but for Lady Cardinal fans it was reminiscent of the 2022 Class 4A State Finals in which a sequence of calls and "no calls" kept the ball on Nashville's end of the court for a long stretch in the fourth quarter.

While working in the full-court press, Farmington junior Hannah Moss poked the ball away and broke into the open court but a late whistle sounded as she crossed half-court with nobody between her and the basket. The official on the far side called Moss for her third personal, the tenth team foul of the half against Farmington.

The controversial call set up a potential 4-point swing. Instead of Farmington getting an uncontested layup, Pea Ridge freshman Makenzie Stites stepped to the line at the other end to shoot the double bonus.

In basketball there's a cliche, "ball don't lie," meaning if the foul called is legitimate both free throws will go down and if it's not a true foul at least one free throw will miss -- it's sort of means basketball fans utilize to measure the officials' performance.

Stites, a 5-feet-3 freshman, had been making her living at the free-throw line. The freebies marked her seventh and eighth foul shots of the first half and she missed both of them.

Johnson engaged the referee, who made the call, during the stoppage of play but that seemed to make little difference.

Another Pea Ridge freshman, 5-feet-10 Makena Ward, came down with the rebound of Stites' second missed free throw. She tried to shoot, but Farmington's 6-feet-1 sophomore Kaycee McCumber smothered the ball with both hands and yanked away the rebound. The blocked shot sent Ward down on her back.

The official working the baseline right in front of the play made no call but again an official out on the wing called a foul against McCumber and Farmington.

Ward made 1 of 2 free throws while Johnson made five substitutions with 23 seconds remaining in the half. Sophomore guard Reese Shirey drove and got slammed to the hardwood by Stites. Officials could have called an intentional foul because Shirey beat Stites off the dribble, and Stites resorted to committing a hard foul rather than give up a basket when Shirey passed off to Jenna Lawrence open underneath the basket.

The two officials who made the previous back-to-back controversial calls ignored the foul, which had to be called by the official trailing the play. The "no call" became a player safety issue and not only deprived Farmington of a potential basket or free throws which would have resulted from an intentional foul call, but also didn't penalize Pea Ridge for resorting to a hard foul.

Johnson had inserted four of his five starters and directed a specific play, which the Lady Cardinals executed precisely as their coach drew it up but the officials didn't do their job. Because it was only the fifth team foul of the first half assessed against Pea Ridge, Farmington inbounded underneath its own basket. Johnson again had a play dialed up but couldn't get a call on the road.

Ward bumped Lawrence in the back and she couldn't control the inbounds pass -- resulting in a turnover with Pea Ridge taking possession near half-court in front of Farmington's bench with 3.7 seconds to play in the half.

That's when the referees called a technical foul on Johnson as he began to vocalize his frustrations.

Pea Ridge senior Reilly Ingram, a 5-feet-5 guard, made both free throws. The sequence of fouls against Farmington and "no calls" against Pea Ridge allowed the Lady Blackhawks to score the last three points of the half.

Seven of Pea Ridge's first half points came from the foul line. The Lady Cardinals went 5-for-6 in the first half, while the Lady Blackhawks were 7-for-14. The total team fouls showed 12 against Farmington and five for Pea Ridge in the half. The Lady Cardinals led 38-11 at intermission.

The referees overlooked another flagrant foul in the waning seconds of the third quarter. Stites made a reverse lay-up, scoring off an offensive rebound for Pea Ridge, but Farmington whizzed the ball past the Lady Blackhawks in transition. Morgan Uher threw a three-quarter court pass to McCumber, who put the ball in the hoop.

McCumber got wiped out on the play by Reagan Bleything, but despite getting jammed hard from behind and knocked to the floor, only a regular foul was called. She missed the free throw and Farmington held a a 57-18 lead as the third quarter expired.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.

Farmington 67, Pea Ridge 22

Farmington^23^15^19^10^--^67

Pea Ridge^6^5^7^4^--^22

Pea Ridge (12-13, 2-8): Makenzie Stites 1 4-8 6, Makenna Ward 2 1-4 5, Reilly Ingram 1 3-4 5, Morgan Gaston 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spears 1 0-1 2, Jadyn Spivey 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 8-17 22.

Farmington (24-1, 10-0): Marin Adams 6 0-0 15, Reese Shirey 3 0-0 9, Lindsey Scogin 2 1-2 7, Zoey Bershers 2 2-2 6, J'Myra London 3 0-0 6, Kaycee McCumber 2 0-1 5, Giselle Gonzalez 2 0-0 5, Morgan Uher 1 2-2 5, Jenna Lawrence 1 2-2 4, Kate Polley 1 0-0 3, Gabby McBurnett 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-10 67.

3-Point Goals -- Pea Ridge none. Farmington 12 (Shirey 3, Adams 3, Scogin 2, McCumber, Gonzalez, Polley, M. Uher).