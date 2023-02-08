Henry explodes for 37 points

PRAIRIE GROVE --Prairie Grove junior Lexi Henry exploded for 37 points to lead the Lady Tigers to a 66-51 road win at Berryville on Saturday.

The 37 points recorded by Henry is the most scored by a Prairie Grove player since Justyne Huber put up 36 points more than a decade ago. According to Prairie Grove basketball historian Lynn Gregson, the voice of the Lady Tigers, who calls the play-by-play during webcasts aired via PGTelco, the school single game scoring record may be held by Dana Idlet, who scored 42 points in one game in November of 2003.

Gregson has been researching the school records, using all the information compiled by former coach Kevin Froud, who was at the helm for 18 seasons, yet acknowledges there's more to be gleaned from players prior to Froud taking the reins in 2004.

Other notable performances came from Kendra Coyle, who had a 35-point game, Sarah Lundberg from 1998-2000 and Tracey "Tree" Hutchinson-Holyfield, who was inducted into the Tiger Hall of Pride in December of 2019. Not all of those records are yet documented, but Gregson is working on the project in his spare time.

Henry admits she was "feeling it," when she got on a roll in Bobcat Arena.

"My goal was to get 30 and I guess I just went above that," Henry said. "Once I hit 30 I was like, I got to keep going."

She checked out of Saturday's game with 5:43 remaining in the fourth and feels like the school record may be within her reach.

She attributes her success to teammates feeding her the ball and setting screens. Henry's offensive repertoire allows her to score in a variety of manners. The 5-feet-7 junior can hit from deep in 3-point territory, and possesses a good mid-range shot. She's capable of driving to the basket and finishing with either hand or even posting up.

"I was all over, trying to get the ball into the bucket," Henry said. "I was getting a lot of fast breaks and my teammates were feeding me the ball and throwing it ahead for fast breaks."

She said her big game came through both the preparation from coaches Scott Reed and Rachel Harmon positioning her to find holes in the Lady Bobcats' defense as well as her instincts.

"He puts me at the high post and he feeds me the ball so that way I can make moves and get around the girls to get a foul," Henry said.

Henry's proficiency at shooting free throws makes her a viable part of the Prairie Grove offense. She's developed dexterity with either hand and finds players have a tough time guarding her when she drives with her left hand.

"I'm right-handed, but I just like to go left. I don't know [why]. It's just something I do," Henry said. "I'm stronger with my left."

She relishes the payoff for putting in countless hours of practice, including a ton of travel ball competing with some of the top girls in her age group around the nation.

Henry frequently turns a steal on defense into quick offense by getting down-court, and that was part of her outing at Berryville.

Reed praises the Lady Tigers, noting they've improved tremendously over the past two months. Henry agrees with that assessment, and said the players have grown more comfortable functioning within the offense.

"We work hard in practice and just keep trying to get better. I feel like we work a lot better as a team, passing-wise because we did struggle a lot with passing. We're getting better," Henry said.

Henry puts in repetition shooting from 3-point land and the depth perception in Bobcat Arena didn't throw her off as she's heard. She feels confident going into the District 4A-1 tournament hosted by Berryville next week coming off her 37-point game in the same environment.

"Knowing that I can make shots on the court. People say it's hard shooting in that gym," Henry said.