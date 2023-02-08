In attendance

Submitted photo Prairie Grove city council members Tony Cunningham and Doug Stumbaugh received their certificates for completing the level 2 certified municipal official class in 2022 at the winter conference for the Arkansas Municipal League. The classes were municipal finance 201, disaster preparedness and leadership 101. Both also received their certificates for completing six hours of continuing education to maintain their certified municipal official certification.





Nine City of Prairie Grove employees or elected officials attended the January conference for the Arkansas Municipal League in Little Rock: (front, left) police Capt. Jeff O'Brien, council member Paula Ditmars, council member Chris Powell, council member Tony Cunningham, Mayor David Faulk and council members Doug Stumbaugh and Brea Gragg; (back, left) police chief Chris Workman and city attorney Steven Parker.



