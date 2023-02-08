Input sought on new school boss

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A public meeting will be held 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 for the community to give its input on the search for a new superintendent for Prairie Grove School District.

The Prairie Grove Board of Education has selected McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., Executive Recruitment, and Development to assist them in the task of selecting superintendent candidates for the board to interview.

The public input meeting will be held in the Prairie Grove High School cafeteria, 500 Cole Drive.

The successful candidate will replace former Superintendent Reba Holmes, who has taken a leave of absence through the rest of the year and announced she will retire June 30.