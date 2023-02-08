Maturing Lady Tigers win 57-43 at Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE -- Prairie Grove began the fourth quarter with a decisive 20-2 run on the way to securing a key, 57-43, conference road win at Huntsville's brand new Eagles Activity Center.

"It's beautiful, nice facility. I'm sure the people here in Huntsville are very proud of it. I sure would be. It's an awesome facility," said Scott Reed, in his first year as Prairie Grove head coach.

The rescheduled game played on Saturday, Jan. 28 pitted the Lady Tigers and Lady Eagles in back-to-back games, both having competed the night before in 4A-1 girls basketball action.

Lexi Henry led three players in double figures with 23 points, while Kenleigh Elder contributed 12 and Ella Faulk had 10. The Lady Tigers consistently got high percentage shots, which they converted down the stretch.

"At times we're growing it. It's a team growing into learning our system and I think they're starting to realize that when they do that, they get some really good looks," Reed said. "Give them a lot of credit, the majority of our kids do a very good job of handling the ball and finishing with either hand."

Huntsville was coming off a disappointing, 62-60, loss to Berryville (4-12, 2-8) despite a 30-point performance by post Makenna Kirk on the Lady Eagles' home court on Friday, Jan. 27. That defeat lumped Huntsville with a fifth conference loss.

Meanwhile, Prairie Grove entered on a high note after a 61-35 rout of Shiloh Christian on Friday, Jan. 27. That victory improved the Lady Tigers to 13-6 overall, and one win better than Huntsville at 5-4 in the 4A-1 Conference. Prairie Grove suffered a 43-40 home court loss to Huntsville on Dec. 16, 2022, so getting a win by more than three points loomed large on the horizon for the Lady Tigers.

Reed was aware of all these factors, and contrived a successful game plan.

Camryn Cash's driving layup put the Lady Tigers back in the driver's seat 36 seconds into the fourth, and Prairie Grove would not relinquish its lead. Elder established herself as a defensive force, making a steal in the paint and drawing a foul. She kept up her disruptive activities in crunch time.

"She's doing a good job when we get in our match up. She's got a pretty important role and she's doing a good job of anticipating passes and being where she's supposed to be. It's good to have her in the middle doing that, doing those things for us," Reed said.

Nearly a minute later Henry ended a Huntsville possession by stealing the ball. She drove for a layup and added a free throw.

Kirk, at 6-feet, towered over the Lady Tigers. She sank two foul shots, but Prairie Grove held the Lady Eagles without a point for nearly four minutes and Huntsville couldn't capitalize upon Kirk's height advantage. Kirk finished with 10 points to lead Huntsville, but only two in the fourth quarter.

"Maybe we wore her out a little bit, but she did give us some problems. She blocked several of our shots early. We just thought we were going to shoot right over her and that wasn't going to happen too often three feet from the bucket. We adjusted a little bit and we tried to get her out away from the bucket so we could get the ball over there on the weak side and I think that was to our advantage," Reed said.

Henry spun out of a post-up and scored off the dribble to put Prairie Grove back up by four, at 42-38. Cash pressured Maggie Foster, causing a 10 second violation. Prairie Grove freshman Hope Kidd danced across the lane and scored with her left hand. Elder made another steal that led by Henry nailing a trifecta as the trailer on a fast-break.

Cash enforced a stop with a steal. Kidd threw a lob to Henry, who put the ball in the hoop. Faulk turned a steal into an assist to Henry, who snapped an 8-footer. Coming out of a time-out Huntsville turned the ball over with a pass that sailed out-of-bounds. Faulk posted up, then drove with her left hand and finished. She repeated the move as Prairie Grove opened up a 17-point lead, at 55-38 with 2:20 remaining.

Foster broke the Lady Eagles' scoring drought with a 3-pointer, but Elder fed Faulk for an easy bucket and the Lady Tigers finished out a 57-43 win.

Huntsville made seven 3-pointers in the contest, including a trio in the last 1:28 of the first quarter that ended with Prairie Grove still in front, 15-13, in spite of a 9-2 Lady Eagles' run.

"We let them have a few more open looks from the three tonight than what we normally are accustomed to. I don't know if we were a little sluggish from playing back-to-back nights, but that's going to happen in the playoffs. We better get used to that, adjust and be ready to play, but we were a little sluggish on the perimeter at times tonight," Reed said.

The Lady Tigers led 24-22 at halftime, but fell behind 36-35 at the end of the third quarter when Foster hit a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock for Huntsville.

Prairie Grove 57, Huntsville 43

Prairie Grove^15^9^11^22^--^57

Huntsville^13^9^14^7^--^43

Huntsville (5-13, 4-6): Makenna Kirk 4 2-2 10, Julie Emmitt 3 0-0 9, Alissa Pillow 2 2-2 7, Maggie Foster 2 0-0 6, Alexis Pillow 3 0-0 6, Carly Siler 1 0-0 3, Elly Harriman 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 6-6 43.

Prairie Grove (14-6, 6-4): Lexi Henry 10 2-4 23, Kenleigh Elder 5 2-2 12, Ella Faulk 5 0-0 10, Camryn Cash 3 0-0 7, Hope Kidd 1 1-1 3, Reany White 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 5-7 57.

3-Point Goals -- Huntsville 7 (Emmitt 3, Foster 2, Pillow, Siler). Prairie Grove 2 (Cash, Henry).