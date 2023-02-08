More weather hits the area

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader

Icicles hang off wind chimes at a Lincoln residence with snow blanketing the yard and street. Northwest Arkansas experienced two rounds of winter storms in late January with the second round extending into Feb. 1, 2023, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain creating slick roads. The winter storms caused postponement of basketball games and postponement of jury selections, originally scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville, among many other activities.

Icicles hang off wind chimes at a Lincoln residence with snow blanketing the yard and street. Northwest Arkansas experienced two rounds of winter storms in late January with the second round extending into Feb. 1, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain creating slick roads.

Four wheeler tracks reveal a recreational excursion as the most recent traffic through this street in Lincoln with a winter storm blanketing the region in late January. Many residents opted to stay indoors, but some wanted to play in the snow.

Four wheeler tracks reveal a recreational excursion as the most recent traffic through this street in Lincoln with a winter storm blanketing the region in late January. Many residents opted to stay indoors, but some wanted to play in the snow.

Four wheeler tracks reveal a recreational excursion as the most recent traffic through this street in Lincoln with a winter storm blanketing the region in late January. Many residents opted to stay indoors, but some wanted to play in the snow.

The Lincoln area and all of Northwest Arkansas experienced two separate winter storms in the last two weeks of January. The steeple and entryway of the First Assembly of God Church in Lincoln stand out as snowfall clouds the skies on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. A second storm containing a mix of freezing rain and sleet came through Lincoln Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Icicles hang off wind chimes at a Lincoln residence with snow blanketing the yard and street. Northwest Arkansas experienced two rounds of winter storms in late January with the second round extending into Feb. 1, 2023, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain creating slick roads. The winter storms caused postponement of basketball games and postponement of jury selections, originally scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville, among many other activities.

The Lincoln area and all of Northwest Arkansas experienced two separate winter storms in the last two weeks of January. The steeple and entryway of the First Assembly of God Church in Lincoln stand out as snowfall clouds the skies on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24. A second storm containing a mix of freezing rain and sleet came through Lincoln Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Winter weather temporarily shut down this construction site in Lincoln. In October, 2022, a 528 square feet house was torn down at this site that last rented for less than $500 a month. Plans are to put up a two-story structure in its place. The changes reflect the housing market in Northwest Arkansas and increasingly difficulty for low income residents to obtain affordable housing.

Winter weather temporarily shut down this construction site in Lincoln. In October, 2022, a 528 square feet house was torn down at this site that last rented for less than $500 a month. Plans are to put up a two-story structure in its place. The changes reflect the housing market in Northwest Arkansas and increasingly difficulty for low income residents to obtain affordable housing.

Winter weather temporarily shut down this construction site in Lincoln. In October, 2022, a 528 square feet house was torn down at this site that last rented for less than $500 a month. Plans are to put up a two-story structure in its place. The changes reflect the housing market in Northwest Arkansas and increasingly difficulty for low income residents to obtain affordable housing.

Ice breaks up in the ditch of a street leading up to "The Sanctuary," a United Pentecostal Church in Lincoln last Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, The day before the ditch was completely frozen over from a mix of sleet and freezing rain that came in Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Ice breaks up in the ditch of a street leading up to "The Sanctuary," a United Pentecostal Church in Lincoln, last Wednesday, Feb. 1. The day before the ditch was completely frozen over from a mix of sleet and freezing rain that came in Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Ice breaks up in the ditch of a street leading up to "The Sanctuary," a United Pentecostal Church in Lincoln last Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, The day before the ditch was completely frozen over from a mix of sleet and freezing rain that came in Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31.

By the afternoon hours of last Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, city streets in Lincoln were starting to clear up and the sleet that came in Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 along with freezing rain was about to melt off.

By the afternoon hours of last Wednesday, Feb. 1, city streets in Lincoln were starting to clear up and the sleet that came in Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, along with freezing rain was about to melt off.

By the afternoon hours of last Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, city streets in Lincoln were starting to clear up and the sleet that came in Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 along with freezing rain was about to melt off.

A temporary miniature Lincoln Lake II reflects the glow of street lights in the heart of downtown Lincoln accentuated by a recent January snow storm. The miniature Lincoln Lake Ii was created by a mix of rain and snow filling a hole left from the January demolition of a vacant business structure alongside U.S. 62 or Pridemore Drive as the route is known within the city limits. The actual Lincoln Lake lies five miles north via N. West Avenue and Jackson Highway where scenic and recreational opportunities abound.

A temporary miniature Lincoln Lake II reflects the glow of streetlights in the heart of downtown Lincoln accentuated by a recent January snowstorm. The miniature Lincoln Lake II was created by a mix of rain and snow filling a hole left from the January demolition of a vacant business structure alongside U.S. 62 or Pridemore Drive as the route is known within the city limits. The actual Lincoln Lake lies five miles north via North West Avenue and Jackson Highway where scenic and recreational opportunities abound.

A temporary miniature Lincoln Lake II reflects the glow of street lights in the heart of downtown Lincoln accentuated by a recent January snow storm. The miniature Lincoln Lake Ii was created by a mix of rain and snow filling a hole left from the January demolition of a vacant business structure alongside U.S. 62 or Pridemore Drive as the route is known within the city limits. The actual Lincoln Lake lies five miles north via N. West Avenue and Jackson Highway where scenic and recreational opportunities abound.

Wet, heavy snowfall in late January coated this yard windmill in Lincoln, stopping its turning and providing an illustration on a small-scale level of the kind of problems experienced in Texas in February of 2021, when winter storms caused wind turbines to fail, causing massive power outages and shutting down the grid.

Wet, heavy snowfall in late January coated this yard windmill in Lincoln, stopping its turning and providing an illustration on a small-scale level of the kind of problems experienced in Texas in February of 2021, when winter storms caused wind turbines to fail causing massive power outages and shutting down the grid.

Wet, heavy snowfall in late January coated this yard windmill in Lincoln, stopping its turning and providing an illustration on a small-scale level of the kind of problems experienced in Texas in February of 2021, when winter storms caused wind turbines to fail causing massive power outages and shutting down the grid.

